CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, FL, March 23, 2018: “Consider this the first step on your journey to greatness,” said Garry Sinclair, Flow Caribbean President as he congratulated the twenty-eight young footballers advancing to this weekend’s (March 23-25) Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience Grand Finale in Port of Spain, Trinidad. According to Sinclair, “These youngsters have the enviable and unique privilege of being exposed to the highest level of football coaching skills and techniques courtesy of the biggest and most prestigious Football Club in the world – Manchester United. They are in for an amazing weekend and my advice to them would be to grasp this opportunity with both hands and absorb everything.”

During the course of the Flow Skills competition close to 700 boys and girls between the ages of 12 to 16 years old from across 14 Flow Caribbean markets competed, culminating in reaching the finals in Trinidad for a shot at the ultimate prize: a trip to the Theatre of Dreams – Old Trafford – in Manchester, England. Both winners will be chaperoned by his/her coach and a parent.

Expectations are high for the finalists but all eyes will undoubtedly be on three emerging female talents: 13-year old Carlia Johnson of Anguilla; 13-year old Molly Kehoe of Cayman Islands and 14-year old Moenesa Mejias of Trinidad, all of them touted as extremely talented. Their male counterparts include: (click link to see list)

All participants will be exposed to the famous Manchester United Soccer School training techniques and some of their celebrated coaches. Tobagonian MU Legend Dwight Yorke will also interact with the finalists at the St. Joseph’s Convent Ground in Port of Spain during the weekend of activities and he will share words of encouragement and tips on how they can “up” their game.

This significant partnership with Manchester United, provides invaluable football development from both the player’s perspective as well as for the local in-market coaches. The Caribbean Football Union (CFU) has recognised and endorsed the program. Neil Cochrane, General Secretary of the CFU stated, “We are convinced that it won’t be too long before we begin to hear some of the region’s best players referencing this program for its contribution to their personal and career development in the sport.”

Garry Sinclair also said, “I am excited by the prospect of Flow Skills’ long term contribution to the development of the sport in the Caribbean. However, Flow Skills does more than simply underscore our commitment to the development of football across the region. Look at all the lives this initiative impacts for good. Emerging on top this weekend is going to be important, but what will be of even more significance will be the indelible imprint this initiative leaves on the hearts and minds of participants for years to come, regardless of whether they pursue football as a career or not. They’ll never forget this moment in time.”

Quotes from four of our winners heading to the finals this weekend:

Jamal Augustine, Dominica, Winner 14-16 Age Group:

“Life in Dominica has been hard and different since the hurricane, but football is still there. That didn’t change. I’m so glad that I won the Flow Skills competition. It shows that hard work can pay off and that there is always something positive to look forward to,” said 15-year old Jamal Augustine of Dominica.

Moenesa Mejias, Trinidad & Tobago, Winner 14-16 Age Group:

“I’m really excited to be one of the three girl finalists in the Flow Skills competition. It shows that anything boys can do, girls can do too and sometimes even better,” said 14-year old Moenesa Mejias from Trinidad. “I’m looking forward to representing Trinidad & Tobago and learning some new techniques from the Manchester United coaches.”

Carlia Johnson, Anguilla, Winner 12-13 Age Group:

“Being one of only three girls to make it to the finals makes me feel very special but my goal is to make it all the way to Manchester,” said 13-year old Carlia Johnson from Anguilla.

Molly Kehoe, Cayman Islands, Winner 12-13 Age Group:

“I am excited because I can compare myself to the other two girls (rather than to compete only against boys) from different countries, and I am going to get good experience and hopefully good exposure,” said 13-year old Molly Kehoe from the Cayman Islands.

28 jóvenes futbolistas caribeños anotan para avanzar a la final de Flow Skills en Trinidad este fin de semana

CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, FL, March 23, 2018: “Consideren este como el primer paso en su viaje hacia la grandeza”, dijo Garry Sinclair, presidente de Flow Caribbean, al felicitar a los veintiocho jóvenes futbolistas que avanzaron este fin de semana (23-25 de marzo) a la Gran Final del Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience en Puerto España, Trinidad . Según Sinclair, “estos jóvenes tienen el privilegio envidiable y único de estar expuestos al más alto nivel de habilidades y técnicas de entrenamiento de fútbol cortesía del club de fútbol más grande y prestigioso del mundo, el Manchester United. Están listos para un fin de semana increíble y mi consejo para ellos sería tomar esta oportunidad con ambas manos y absorber todo”.

Durante el curso de la competencia Flow Skills, compitieron cerca de 700 niños y niñas de entre 12 y 16 años de 14 mercados de Flow Caribbean, que culminaron en llegar a la final en Trinidad para tener la oportunidad de obtener el premio máximo: un viaje al Teatro de los sueños – Old Trafford – en Manchester, Inglaterra. Ambos ganadores serán acompañados por su entrenador y un padre.

Las expectativas son altas para los finalistas, pero todas las miradas estarán indudablemente en tres talentos femeninos emergentes: Carlia Johnson de 13 años de edad, de Anguila; Molly Kehoe de 13 años de edad, de Islas Caimán y Moenesa Mejias de 14 años de edad, de Trinidad, todas ellas promocionadas como extremadamente talentosas. Sus homólogos masculinos incluyen: (haga clic en el enlace para ver la lista)

Todos los participantes estarán expuestos a las famosas técnicas de entrenamiento de la Manchester United Soccer School y algunos de sus célebres entrenadores. El trinitario leyenda del MU Dwight Yorke también interactuará con los finalistas en el St. Joseph’s Convent Ground en Puerto España durante el fin de semana de actividades y compartirá palabras de aliento y consejos sobre cómo pueden “mejorar” su juego.

Esta asociación importante con el Manchester United, proporciona un desarrollo de fútbol invaluable tanto desde la perspectiva del jugador como de los entrenadores del mercado local. La Caribbean Football Union (CFU) ha reconocido y respaldado el programa. Neil Cochrane, Secretario General de la CFU declaró: “Estamos convencidos de que no pasará mucho tiempo antes de que comencemos a escuchar a algunos de los mejores jugadores de la región haciendo referencia a este programa por su contribución a su desarrollo personal y profesional en el deporte”.

Garry Sinclair también dijo: “Estoy entusiasmado con la perspectiva de la contribución a largo plazo de Flow Skills para el desarrollo del deporte en el Caribe. Sin embargo, Flow Skills hace más que simplemente subrayar nuestro compromiso con el desarrollo del fútbol en toda la región. Mira a todas las vidas que esta iniciativa impacta para bien. Salir a la cabeza este fin de semana va a ser importante, pero lo que será aún más importante será la huella indeleble que esta iniciativa dejará en los corazones y las mentes de los participantes en los próximos años, independientemente de si persiguen el fútbol como una carrera o no. Nunca olvidarán este momento en el tiempo”.

Citas de cuatro de nuestros ganadores que se dirigen a la final este fin de semana:

Jamal Augustine, Dominica, Ganador en el Grupo de edad 14-16:

“La vida en Dominica ha sido dura y diferente desde el huracán, pero el fútbol todavía está allí. Eso no cambió. Estoy tan contento de haber ganado la competencia Flow Skills. Muestra que el trabajo arduo puede dar sus frutos y que siempre hay algo positivo que esperar”, dijo Jamal Augustine de Dominica, de 15 años.

Moenesa Mejias, Trinidad y Tobago, Ganadora en el Grupo de edad 14-16:

“Estoy muy emocionada de ser una de las tres chicas finalistas en la competencia Flow Skills. Muestra que todo lo que los niños pueden hacer, las niñas también lo pueden hacer y, a veces, incluso mejor”, dijo Moenesa Mejias, de 14 años, originaria de Trinidad. “Estoy ansiosa por representar a Trinidad y Tobago y aprender algunas técnicas nuevas de los entrenadores del Manchester United”.

Carlia Johnson, Anguila, Ganadora en el Grupo de edad 12-13:

“Ser una de las únicas tres chicas en llegar a la final me hace sentir muy especial, pero mi objetivo es llegar hasta Manchester”, dijo Carlia Johnson, de 13 años y originaria de Anguila.

Molly Kehoe, Islas Caimán, Ganadora en el Grupo de edad 12-13:

“Estoy emocionada porque puedo compararme con las otras dos chicas (en lugar de competir solo contra niños) de diferentes países, y obtendré una buena experiencia y espero una buena exposición”, dijo Molly Kehoe de 13 años de las Islas Caimán.

