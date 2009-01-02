CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 6, 2019: Less than two years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria slammed into the U.S. Virgin Islands, a technology, media and entertainment company that calls the islands home, is focused on helping the music students at the University of The Virgin Islands who were directly impacted by the disaster.

Intellectual Global Concepts, (IGC), has teamed up with The Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis, The RTPark, The University of The Virgin Islands, (UVI) and Grammy-Award winning Jazz Drummer, Dion Parson to present the first “Music Is Life” benefit.

The free event, with Eventbrite RSVP required for entry, is set to get underway at 5 p.m. on May 18th and run through 12:30 a.m. on May 19th at the St. John Bayfront at The Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis, 10-41 Estate Carolina in Coral Bay, St. John.

This event has a limited number of attendees and will be held in an enclosed area, so music fans must register for entry only on Eventbrite or donate US $10-50 for a variety of donation packages, including T-shirts and free drinks at the venue.

All event proceeds and sponsor donations will go to UVI for hurricane relief, music education and recruiting students for performance ensembles through the music program at the UVI campuses. Since 2017 the UVI’s music program has been led by Grammy Award-winning NYC renowned drummer and USVI native, Dion Parson.

“The UVI Music Program offers an amazing opportunity for students attending the University of the Virgin Islands to earn the honor to teach within the K-12 arena, providing local jobs, furthering the music culture in the USVI and continuing to bolster the local communities,” said IGC executives. “We are proud to be able to support this program through scholarship funding for additional university expenses such as fees, housing and books and supplies.”

The May 18th event will feature world renowned South African electronic music maestro, Hyenah, who is known for his elusive identity, top charting tracks on ‘Resident Advisor,’ and his performances at top clubs across the globe. Additionally, the event will showcase USVI’s own Cool Session Brass Band and the SHUT Down Band along with DJ Mike Swells of NYC and local fire dancers and a drum circle.

Event attendees will also be able to experience the local culture with several amazing food vendors and various local merchants placed throughout the venue and the online Silent Auction at 32auctions.com/musicislife, that features a fantastic selection of prizes, with winners of the auction announced live at the event.

Taxis will be available to bring guests to the venue and back for US $6 each way, while boat operators will offer trips from St. Thomas to St. John throughout the entirety of the event along with late night options for transportation after the event ends.

For more information see Facebook at facebook.com/musicislifeusvi/ and Eventbrite at usvimusicislife.eventbrite.com

Sponsors interested in collaborating with IGC on this event can contact organizers at musicislifeusvi@gmail.com.