CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Apr. 17, 2019: The countdown is on to an exciting free benefit concert for the US Virgin Islands this May 18th in St. John.

The “Music Is Life” benefit is being presented by Intellectual Global Concepts, (IGC), in collaboration with The Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis, The RTPark, The University of The Virgin Islands, (UVI) and Grammy-Award winning Jazz Drummer, Dion Parson.

It is set for May 18th-19th from 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at The St. John Bayfront at The Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis.

The event will feature world renowned South African electronic music maestro, Hyenah, who is known for his elusive identity, top charting tracks on ‘Resident Advisor,’ and his performances at top clubs across the globe. Additionally, the event will showcase USVI’s own Cool Session Brass Band and UVI’s SHUT Down Band along with DJ Mike Swells of NYC and local fire dancers and drum circle.

Event attendees will also be able to experience the local food culture with several amazing food vendors placed throughout the venue and an online Silent Auction at 32auctions.com/musicislife, that will feature a fantastic selection of prizes with winners of the auction announced live at the event.

Taxis will be available to bring guests to the venue and back for US $6 each way, while boat operators will offer trips from St. Thomas to St. John throughout the entirety of the event along with late night options for transportation after the event ends.

Proceeds from the event, merchandise sales, food, art, merchant vendor fees and sponsor donations will be used to bolster music education via the Music Education Program at the University of The Virgin Islands lead by Mr. Parson. Both the St. Croix and St. Thomas campuses were heavily impacted by the 2017 back-to-back Hurricanes Irma and Maria that damaged the university and the RTPark’s 64 West Center Building, leaving a long-lasting impact on the local economy.

This event has a limited number of attendees so music fans must register for free tickets only on Eventbrite or donate US $10-50 for a variety of donation packages, including items like T-shirts and free drinks at the venue.

For more information see Facebook at facebook.com/musicislifeusvi/ and Eventbrite at usvimusicislife.eventbrite.com

Sponsors interested in collaborating with IGC on this event can contact organizers at musicislifeusvi@gmail.com.

