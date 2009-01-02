CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 10 2017: Renowned Grammy-nominated, Jamaican jazz great, Monty Alexander, has taken his brand of jazz to fans around the world. But this month he returns to Upstate New York for a performance at the famous Jazz Forum.

Alexander, who has been presented with the Commander In The Order Of Distinction for outstanding service to his homeland as a worldwide music ambassador, is set to bring his one-of-a-kind jazz to fans in Tarry Town, NY.

The maestro, who has made his mark on the jazz music scene for his unique infusion of traditional jazz and reggae – the music of his homeland – will play at one of the country’s premiere not-for-profit jazz venues from Friday, October 20 to Saturday, October 21, 2017. Alexander will play two shows on both nights – at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

Tickets are US $30 per night

ABOUT ALEXANDER

Alexander is one of the most sought after jazz pianists in the world and is ranked in the top five in ‘The Fifty Greatest Piano Players of All Time.’ Soon after moving to the U.S. from his native Jamaica, his amazing talent caught the ears of Frank Sinatra and Jilly Rizzo, and he was hired as house pianist at Jilly’s, New York City’s famed club, where he worked with some of the top names in jazz. Fifty-five years after he moved to the United States from Kingston, Jamaica, he has become an American classic. Alexander is also mentioned in Robert Doerschuk’s 88: The Giants of Jazz Piano. He gives the hardcore-jazz-obsessed much to dig into while also communicating the message to the squarest “civilian.”

Whether playing straight jazz, Jamaican Reggae, Soul, or the music of his idols, Nat ‘King’ Cole and Frank Sinatra, Alexander’s energy and vibrancy, coupled with his musical prowess on the piano, will astound fans anywhere. He tours the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his effervescent personality and soulful message. His spirited conception is one informed by the timeless verities: endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, sophisticated voicings, a romantic spirit, and a consistent predisposition. As Alexander, himself, sums it up: “To build up the heat and kick up a storm.”

