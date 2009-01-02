TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Royalton Luxury Resorts is giving families up to 55% off all-inclusive vacations at Royalton Negril, plus one child can stay, play and eat FREE on All-in Luxury® family-friendly holidays for all ages! Guests that select a Luxury Family Suite or Luxury Presidential Suite between August and December will also receive resort credits of up to $150 or up to $300 with a Diamond Club™ upgrade.

Family getaways at Royalton Negril that are booked by August 31st, will offer a non-stop fun-filled stay where special savings make it easier for everyone to come along. Siblings, cousins and friends are welcome to play all day at the on-site splash pad, or enjoy a host of non-motorized watersports like paddle boards and kayaks all included. Younger children are sure to enjoy the safe and supervised Clubhouse Kids Club, where activities like face painting, arts & crafts and mini chef classes are always on the go. For more independent young guests, the Hangout Teens Lounge offers a variety of age appropriate activities like PlayStation duels, billiards, and beach Olympics.

For the whole family, a 2017 All-in Luxury® vacation is made perfect with a variety of premium amenities that include handcrafted DreamBed™ mattresses, high thread count sheets, double-headed rain shower, large soaker tub, and Diamond Club™ upgrades with butler service where travelers can enjoy an even more effortless stay. For those who prefer to stay online and share their holiday, All-in Connectivity™ features include unlimited free long distance calls to North America and parts of Europe as well as complimentary resort-wide Wi-Fi for all devices, making it easier to stay connected with home.

Royalton Negril’s unique footprint sprawls along one of Negril’s famous beaches, offering three distinct vacation experiences: the fun-filled family-friendly resort, a Diamond Club™ area for superior service and the adults-only Hideaway at Royalton Negril. Groups, families or those who seek a more superior vacation are sure to select the Diamond Club™ Chairman’s Building for unparalleled waterfront views and an industry-leading four-bedroom oceanfront suite with separate butler entrance, ocean view bedrooms and a large terrace for delicious meals al fresco.

To take advantage of these great savings on your next family all-inclusive vacation, visit www.royaltonresorts.com or contact your travel agent.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts will expand its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two new resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, scheduled to open late 2017 and Royalton Bavaro, scheduled to open this coming Winter 2017/2018.