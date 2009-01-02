LONDON, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Hon. Gaston Browne announced that the Cabinet has approved a new policy on diplomatic representation and accreditation based in part on the Global Investor Immigration Council’s (GIIC) regulatory recommendations.

The GIIC made the regulatory recommendations to increase the transparency and accountability of diplomatic appointments’ work with the country’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP). The recommendations are part of the GIIC’s collaboration with Professor Craig Barker, Dean of the School of International Law and Social Sciences, London South Bank University, and included proposals for more thorough due diligence, stricter appointment procedures and tighter controls.

“In order to manage the risks associated with these appointments, the appointment shall be for a maximum of two years, subject to renewal upon satisfactory performance.” shared the Hon. Gaston Browne. Further he shared “To ensure appropriate representation by non-national ambassadors-at-large, special envoys and honorary consuls, thorough background and other due diligence checks shall be conducted on persons under consideration and prior to their appointment.”

Mykolas Rambus, Chairman of the GIIC shared “For countries with citizenship by investment programs, diplomatic figures are of even greater importance. Conscious of preserving the integrity and standing of diplomatic and other passports of Antigua and Barbuda, the government has implemented even more rigorous appointment procedures including expanded due diligence and monitoring practices. Antigua and Barbuda have clearly taken steps to advance the reputation of the country and improve the performance of its citizenship by investment program.”

About the GIIC

The Global Investor Immigration Council (GIIC) is the investor immigration industry’s self-regulatory body, protecting integrity, ensuring transparency, and advancing advocacy for all constituents. The GIIC develops and maintains best industry practices, serves as a non-partisan, not-for-profit forum for all stakeholders to ensure dialogue, stability, and success. To learn more, please visit www.giic.uk.