MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) announced that its DACAS distributor expands services in the Latin American market and makes available Avaya solutions for companies of all sizes and industries. DACAS will now provide its services in Ecuador, Venezuela, Central America, the English Caribbean and Spanish.

Avaya offers one of the most complete portfolios of Unified Communications solutions, software and services for companies that are embracing digital transformation today. Companies continue to invest and improve their engagement solutions with both the client and work teams, for large companies and medium market, as well as services based on the private, public and hybrid cloud and on demand.

Since its association with Avaya in 2015, DACAS distributes security solutions, Infrastructure and Unified Communications. Now, under the new work scheme, they will also be participating in the distribution of solutions for Contact Centers, SMEs, telephony, and devices and Avaya Equinox Meetings Online. The new countries add to the services already available in the Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

“Since we started distributing Avaya solutions in 2015, we confirmed that Avaya is one of the brands that integrators seek to offer to the market,” said Diego Cascata, president of Dacas. “We look for ways to provide our business partners with top-tier solutions they can develop in their markets and get excellent results maximizing their operations. In this goal we feel aligned with AVAYA, to achieve clients’ total satisfaction. In Dacas we are pleased to incorporate the regions of the Caribbean, Central America, Ecuador and Venezuela. He added: “This represents a great opportunity because of the importance and scale of these markets in our hemisphere.”

“Our partners and distributors are a fundamental piece to the success of Avaya and our customers and we continue to invest in our community of business partners and distributors,” said Santiago Aguirre, senior director of channels and distribution, Avaya, Americas International. “For us, it is a privilege to have a business partner and distributor who understands company needs specific to the region with high knowledge and value offer especially in the areas of security, infrastructure and Unified Communications. We have modernized and improved our channel program to reflect the transformation of Avaya and help our business partners to take full advantage of the new opportunities offered by the current market.”

Currently, Avaya has four regional distributors: Anixter, Techdata, Scansource and DACAS, thus covering the needs of its business partners ecosystem in all industries, especially those in the areas of health, government, education, manufacturing and hospitality. Avaya and its authorized distributors are prepared to offer the solutions, training, programs and resources that companies need to do more business and exceed the expectations of their customers.

