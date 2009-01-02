NASSAU, Bahamas, March 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ – Bahamas-born Sammi Starr, Sony Music recording artist, is proud to announce the launch of “#Bahamas, Your Best Picture Deserves My Best Song”, a grassroots social media campaign aiming to share with the world Sammi’s love for his country and the sounds of its Junkanoo festival through his song “Jump in Da Line”, a single produced and remixed by Latin Grammy® winner, DJ Buddha.

Photo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/483261/Sony_Music_Sammi_Starr.jpg

Sammi Starr is launching “#Bahamas” on Tuesday, March 28th on his website www.sammistarrmusic.com as well as on Instagram. Sammi will search for his favorite photos and videos posted on Instagram with the hashtag #Bahamas and share them back with a soundtrack, his Bahamian Carnival anthem “Jump in Da Line” as well as an invitation to visit his web page. Fans can also add Sammi’s music to their photos themselves visiting www.sammistarrmusic.com.

“When you come to The Bahamas you are surrounded by beauty, music, culture, history and great vibes. I find thousands of pictures on Instagram of Bahamians and visitors having the time of their lives here. They inspired me to add my song “Jump in Da Line” as the soundtrack to their most vivid memories as we all celebrate together Junkanoo style through #Bahamas!” said Sammi.

“Jump in Da Line” is inspired by Junkanoo and it describes the Bahamian Junkanoo festival including the groups in formation and lines all moving to the sound of the rhythm. The song has received extensive airplay since its release and you can listen to it on the platform of your preference clicking here.

About Sammi Starr

Sammi Starr is a renowned Bahamian recording artist and producer in the Caribbean. Sammi landed a recording contract with Sony Music Latin for his single “Jump in Da Line” after winning the Music Masters Competition during the 2015 Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival organized by the Bahamas National Festival Commission. He represents The Bahamas with pride at international events throughout the Caribbean and in the United States. His style has been described as a unique blend of Marvin Gaye, Usher, Kanye West and John Legend with an island twist. For more information, please visit: www.sammistarrmusic.com