TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2016 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — In February 2017, a new and exclusive au-naturel all-suite experience for adults over the age of 21 will open on the beautiful shores of Negril, Jamaica. Grand Lido Negril, a luxury boutique resort, will offer 26 premium suites with butler service and other exclusive amenities in addition to full-use of the facilities and services of the neighboring Royalton Negril and Hideaway at Royalton Negril.

“We’re delighted to offer a top-of-the-line luxurious clothing-optional vacation experience for adults,” said Jordi Pelfort, Managing Director of Blue Diamond Resorts. “We’re confident that fans of this legendary naturist beach brand will be impressed with the modern and stylish resort experience we’ve created.”

All 26 of the elegantly-styled suites at Grand Lido Negril include premium butler service, 24 hour room service, and amenities that include: dual-headed rain showers, a fully stocked mini-bar replenished daily, free high-speed Wi-Fi resort wide, in-room Bluetooth speakers, USB recharge stations, free calls to North America and most of Europe, and satellite television with specialty channels. Guests will also have exclusive use of a secluded au-naturel pool and the Reggae Bar and Grill, in addition to preferred access to all services and facilities at neighboring Royalton Negril or the adults-only Hideaway at Royalton Negril.

“Guests who love au naturel vacation experiences don’t have to forego their preference for an elegant first-class resort,” said Enrico Pezzoli, General Manager, Jamaica. ”It’s a new offering for us in Jamaica, a unique experience fusing luxury accommodations and lavish amenities.”

For more information on Grand Lido Negril visit www.GrandLidoResorts.com or contact your travel agent.

