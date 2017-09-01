TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean’s fastest-growing hotel company, is proud to announce that it will be taking over the management and operation of Antigua’s largest all-inclusive resort, the 464-room Jolly Beach Resort & Spa, beginning September 1, 2017.

“We look forward to bringing our operations to the beautiful Island of Antigua, and to applying our management experience to this popular resort” said Jordi Pelfort, Managing Director of Blue Diamond Resorts.

Known to be one of Antigua’s best all-inclusive resorts for its value, Jolly Beach Resort & Spa is set on powdery Jolly Beach, and is enveloped by 40 acres of lush tropical garden and greenery. The resort offers guests a selection of accommodations in six categories, each featuring a private balcony with stunning views to enjoy the gentle Caribbean Sea breeze. Optional amenities including mini-fridge service, in-room coffee maker, Wi-Fi, and in-room safe are available at an additional charge. For dining, guests can choose between four a la carte restaurants offering delicious dishes from Italian classics and authentic Indian to grilled catch-of-the-day options and jerk chicken, or opt for Hemispheres, the resort’s spacious buffet.

Every afternoon at Jolly Beach Resort & Spa, guests gather to meet one another in the Courtyard for a unique spread of scones, pastries and a gourmet selection of teas. Those who prefer to stay active on their all-inclusive vacation are sure to enjoy the basketball, tennis and beach volleyball courts, or the Jolly Sports Program for daily tennis and dance lessons. Friendly competition takes place by the water with the Family Beach Olympics and kayak races, or guests can enjoy quiet time with authentic Antiguan arts & crafts, or a visit to the Palms Wellness Center.

Since inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has risen to become the Caribbean’s fastest growing resort company of 35 properties exceeding 14,000 rooms in seven countries. Taking an innovative approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, Blue Diamond Resorts’ ever-expanding portfolio is more impressive than ever. Award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer signature All-In Luxury® amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™, and in-suite wellness elements such as the exclusive handcrafted DreamBed™. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience, plus the stylish All Exclusive™ CHIC by Royalton, a social vacation experience. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril has been revived to provide those over 21 an upscale and au naturel vacation along an exclusive shore for the ultimate in privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa is an experience for families or adults featuring on-site splash parks, themed characters Toopy & Binoo™, and an innovative teen’s lounge. Starfish Resorts are solely found in Cuba and offer amazing value for customers with convenient locations, comfortable accommodations. In September 2017 Blue Diamond Resorts will manage Jolly Beach Resorts & Spa, Antigua’s largest all-inclusive resort with 454 rooms, on a world-famous beach that shares its name.