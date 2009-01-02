PassionAir becomes first Bombardier operator in Ghana with three Q400 aircraft

CaribPR Wire, MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2018: Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that the company successfully placed three pre-owned Q400 turboprops with PassionAir from the Republic of Ghana. The airline acquired the aircraft through a dry-lease with a third party.

“Bombardier has sold about 3,500 new regional aircraft to date, and we continue to be very active on the used aircraft market.” said David Speirs, Vice President, Asset Management, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “Our recent momentum on the pre-owned aircraft market worldwide is a clear indication that our products are addressing a growing need for regional air transportation, especially in emerging markets.”

“Our market penetration in Africa continues to intensify, and we are pleased to welcome Passion Air as the first commercial airline operating a Bombardier regional aircraft in the Republic of Ghana,” said Jean-Paul Boutibou, Vice President, Sales, Middle East and Africa, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “Africa is the youngest and fastest growing region in the world, and regional aircraft like the Q400 will play a key role in helping advancing Africa’s economic growth.”

The airline will operate the three Q400 aircraft in a 78-seat configuration on domestic routes.

“This is a first step, and we look forward to expanding our fleet with more Bombardier aircraft,” said Edward Annan, Chief Executive Officer, PassionAir. “The Q400 offers the performance and flexibility that we need to further develop our network. With a range that unlocks great opportunities for us, we are confident that we will capitalize on a larger market, which extends to 12 countries and over 180 million potential passengers out of Accra.”

About PassionAir

PassionAir is a Ghanaian owned airline, and aims to become the most competitive Aviation Service Provider in Ghana and West Africa. Our focus is on safety and excellent customer service delivery, depicting the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality. Our product lines range from scheduled to chartered flights offered at internationally accepted standards and competitive prices.

PassionAir as start off, will operate flights domestically, with plans of expanding our services to the West African sub-region in the medium term.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

