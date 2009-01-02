SpiceJet becomes the first airline to take advantage of the Q400 aircraft’s increased profit potential

CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2018: Bombardier Commercial Aircraft today announced the delivery of its first 90-seat Q400 aircraft. The aircraft was handed over to India’s SpiceJet Limited (“SpiceJet”) the launch operator for the extra-capacity, 90-seat aircraft.

“We are excited to induct the 90-seat Q400 aircraft into our fleet,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. “The additional seats and performance improvements will result in substantial reduction in unit costs and also we will enable us to address our market needs in the regional space.”

“The delivery of the first 90-seat Q400 aircraft showcases the commitment of Bombardier’s Q Series turboprop program to respond to customer requirements as they address traffic growth in regional markets,” said Todd Young, Head of the Q Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

“I thank and congratulate the employees and suppliers who have worked tirelessly to deliver this most recent enhancement to the Q400 aircraft, and I also thank our customer, SpiceJet for its strong support and collaboration in this continuous improvement program.”

“This is a very important milestone for the Q400 aircraft program because the 90-seat option demonstrates the increased profitability potential that this unique turboprop has to offer,” said

Colin Bole, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The increased passenger capacity allows 15 per cent reduction of seat cost compared to the previous standard Q400 aircraft and provides an enormous benefit for airlines. We are thrilled that SpiceJet will be the first operator to showcase the unique capabilities and unbeatable productivity of our turboprops.”

About SpiceJet Ltd

SpiceJet is India’s favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 54 destinations, including 47 domestic and 7 international ones. The airline connects its network with a fleet of 36 Boeing 737NG and 22 Bombardier Q400 aircraft. The majority of the airline’s fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.

SpiceJet also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on-time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes. SpiceJet is the first Indian airline to offer end-to-end cargo services and the airline’s freighters fleet consist of Boeing 737 aircraft.

SpiceJet’s standing as the country’s favourite airline has been further reinforced by the multiple awards and recognitions which includes the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Award to Ajay Singh, , Global ‘Low-Cost Leadership Award’ conferred to Mr Singh at the Airline Strategy Awards 2018 in London, ‘BML Munjal Awards 2018’ for ‘Business Excellence through Learning and Development’, ‘Best Domestic Airline’ Award at Wings India 2018, ‘EY Entrepreneur of the year 2017 for Business Transformation’ by Ernst & Young, The CAPA Chairman’s Order of Merit for fastest turnaround in FY 2016, ‘Asia’s Greatest Brands – 2016′, ‘Global Asian of the Year Award’ & ‘Asia’s Greatest CFO 2016′ at the AsiaOne Awards held in Singapore, ‘World Travel Leaders Award’ at WTM London, ‘Best Check- in Initiative’ award by Future Travel Experience global awards in Las Vegas, ‘Best Domestic Airline’ award at the 10th ASSOCHAM International Conference & Awards (Civil Aviation & Tourism).

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier entrega la primera aeronave Q400 de 90 plazas a SpiceJet

SpiceJet se convierte en la primera aerolínea en beneficiarse del aumento del potencial de ganancias de la aeronave Q400.

CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2018: Bombardier Commercial Aircraft ha anunciado hoy la entrega de su primera aeronave Q400 de 90 plazas. La aeronave se ha entregado a la compañía india SpiceJet Limited (”SpiceJet”), el operador de lanzamientos para la aeronave con capacidad extra de 90 plazas.

“Estamos emocionados de introducir la aeronave Q400 de 90 plazas a nuestra flota”, afirmaba Ajay Singh, Presidente y Director general de SpiceJet. “Las plazas adicionales y las mejoras de rendimiento tendrán como resultado una reducción sustancial de los costes por unidad y también nos permitirá satisfacer las necesidades de nuestro mercado a nivel regional”.

“La entrega de la primera aeronave Q400 de 90 plazas demuestra el compromiso del programa de turbohélice Q Series de Bombardier para responder los requisitos de los clientes que se dirigen al crecimiento del tráfico en mercados regionales”, afirmó Todd Young, jede del Programa de aeronaves Q Series, de Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “Agradezco y congratulo a los empleados y proveedores que han trabajado sin descanso para añadir esta mejora más reciente a la aeronave Q400, y también agradezco a nuestro cliente, SpiceJet, por su sólido apoyo y colaboración en este programa de mejora continua”.

“Se trata de un acontecimiento importante para el programa de la aeronave Q400 porque la opción de 90 plazas demuestra su mejora en el aumento de ganancias que su única turbohélice ofrece”, confirmó Colin Bole, Vicepresidente Senior y Comercial de Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “El aumento de la capacidad de pasajeros permite una reducción del 15% en el coste de los asientos en comparación con la anterior aeronave Q400 estándar y ofrece un beneficio enorme para las aerolíneas. Estamos encantados con que SpiceJet sea el primer operador que demuestra las capacidades únicas y la imbatible productividad de nuestras turbohélices”.

Acerca de SpiceJet Ltd

SpiceJet es la aerolínea india favorita que ha hecho que volar sea asequible para más indios que nunca. SpiceJet opera 412 vuelos diarios de media a 54 destinos, incluidos 47 nacionales y 7 internacionales. La aerolínea conecta su red con una flota de 36 Boeing 737NG y 22 Bombardier Q400. La mayoría de la flota de la aerolínea ofrece SpiceMax, los asientos de clase económica más espaciosos en la India.

SpiceJet también opera un servicio especializado de mercancía aérea bajo la marca SpiceXpress que ofrece conexión de mercancía segura, puntual, eficiente y sin problemas en toda India y en rutas internacionales. SpiceJet es la primera aerolínea india en ofrecer servicios integrales de mercancía y la flota de aviones de mercancía de la aerolínea consiste en aeronaves Boeing 737.

La posición de SpiceJet como la aerolínea favorita del país se ha reforzado con múltiples premios y reconocimientos, incluidos el US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Award a Ajay Singh, , el Global ‘Low-Cost Leadership Award’ otorgado al Sr. Singh en los Airline Strategy Awards 2018 en Londres, el ‘BML Munjal Awards 2018’ en ‘Business Excellence through Learning and Development’, el premio ‘Best Domestic Airline’ en Wings India 2018, el ‘EY Entrepreneur of the year 2017 for Business Transformation’ de Ernst & Young, el CAPA Chairman’s Order of Merit for fastest turnaround en FY 2016, el ‘Asia’s Greatest Brands – 2016′, el ‘Global Asian of the Year Award’ & ‘Asia’s Greatest CFO 2016′ en los AsiaOne Awards en Singapur, el ‘World Travel Leaders Award’ en WTM London, el premio ‘Best Check- in Initiative’ de Future Travel Experience global awards en Las Vegas, el galardón ‘Best Domestic Airline’ en la 10th ASSOCHAM International Conference & Awards (Civil Aviation & Tourism).

Acerca de Bombardier

Con más de 69500 empleados en cuatro sectores de negocio, Bombardier es líder global en la industria de transporte, creando aviones y trenes innovadores y avanzados. Nuestros productos y servicios proporcionan experiencias de transporte de primera clase que establecen nuevos estándares en la comodidad de pasajeros, eficiencia energética, fiabilidad y seguridad.

Con su oficina central ubicada en Montreal, Canadá, Bombardier tiene sedes de producción e ingeniería en 28 países a través de los sectores del transporte, aeronaves de negocios, aeronaves comerciales y servicios de aeroestructuras y de ingeniería. Las acciones de Bombardier se cotizan en la Bolsa de Toronto (BBD), Durante el ejercicio fiscal que terminó el 31 de diciembre de 2017, Bombardier registró beneficios de 16200 millones de USD. Podrá consultar más noticias e información en bombardier.com o síganos en Twitter @Bombardier.

