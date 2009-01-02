CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, April 01, 2019: Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified at this time, has signed an order to acquire six new Q400 aircraft.

Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$ 202 million.

“The Q400 aircraft offers the perfect balance of passenger comfort and operating economics while maintaining its unmatched range and speed advantage versus other turboprops,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The demand for turboprop aircraft worldwide is tremendous and the Q Series aircraft are ideally positioned to meet the needs of regional airlines as they offer a unique ability to serve diverse and challenging environments. The Q400 offers the lowest seat costs amongst turboprops, with an enhanced passenger experience and a proven 99.5 per cent reliability.”

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier firma un acuerdo de compra en firme por seis turbohélices Q400

CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, April 02, 2019: Bombardier Commercial Aircraft anunció hoy que un cliente, quien solicitó no ser identificado por el momento, ha firmado un pedido de compra de seis nuevos aviones Q400.

Con base en el precio de lista de los aviones Q400, el pedido en firme está valuado en aproximadamente 202 millones de dólares estadounidenses.

“El avión Q400 ofrece el equilibrio perfecto entre la comodidad del pasajero y la economía operativa, al tiempo que mantiene su inigualable ventaja de autonomía y velocidad con respecto a otros turbohélices”, comentó Fred Cromer, presidente de Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “La demanda mundial de aviones turbohélice es altísima, y los aviones Q Series se encuentran en una posición ideal para satisfacer las necesidades de las aerolíneas regionales, ya que ofrecen una capacidad única para trabajar en entornos diversos y desafiantes. El Q400 ofrece los costos por asiento más bajos entre los turbohélices, con una experiencia mejorada para los pasajeros y una confiabilidad comprobada del 99,5 %”.

Acerca de Bombardier

Con más de 68 000 empleados en cuatro segmentos comerciales, Bombardier es un líder global de la industria del transporte en la creación de aviones y trenes innovadores. Nuestros productos y servicios ofrecen experiencias de transporte de primera clase que establecen nuevos estándares en comodidad del pasajero, eficiencia energética, confiabilidad y seguridad.

Con sede en Montreal, Canadá, Bombardier tiene plantas de producción e ingeniería en 28 países en los sectores de transporte, aeronaves ejecutivas, aeronaves comerciales y aeroestructuras, y servicios de ingeniería. Las acciones de Bombardier se cotizan en la Bolsa de Toronto (BBD). En el año fiscal que terminó el 31 de diciembre de 2018, Bombardier registró ingresos por 16 200 millones de dólares estadounidenses. La compañía es reconocida en el Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index (Índice de las 100 corporaciones más sustentables del mundo) de 2019. Consulte las noticias e información disponibles en bombardier.com o síganos en Twitter @Bombardier.

