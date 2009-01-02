FOZ DO IGUAÇU, Brazil, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — The promotion of integrated efforts at developing the Internet in Latin America and the Caribbean was prominently underscored during the first day of sessions of the meeting LACNIC 27, being held May 22-26 in Foz do Iguaçu.

The opening session featured Ariel Graizer (LAC-IX), Eduardo Santoyo (LACTLD), Demi Getschko (NIC.br), Hartmut Glaser (CGI.br), and Wardner Maia (LACNIC). “Given the overwhelming interest, registration had to be closed two weeks before the start,” said Maia. More than 650 people were in attendance, not including the 420 attending from a distance. The session also included a welcome by LACNIC’s president to the first woman to serve as co-moderator of the LACNIC Public Policy Forum, Paola Pérez.

Demi Getschko stressed the importance of being able to contribute as a co-organizer of the debates generated at LACNIC events. “Several challenges in the Internet space have caused concern, including attacks, regulations and neutrality. It is, therefore, important for us to remain vigilant of aspects such as these that can affect the Internet as a whole,” he explained. Harmut Glaser reminded everyone that “this week, the Internet’s headquarters in Latin America and the Caribbean is Foz do Iguaçu.” Certain topics of special interest to the region, such as IPv6 growth and local traffic exchange, were also highlighted.

The panel on the “Internet of the Future: Its Evolution over the Next 10 Years” was moderated by Oscar Robles, Executive Director of LACNIC, and included members Adiel Akplogan (ICANN), Cristine Hoepers (CERT.br), Flavio Amaral (Netflix) and Matías Quintanilla (Telefónica Argentina). Cristine addressed concerns such as security, stating that these should not focus solely on an attack response, but also implementation of good practices that do not increase the contribution of devices and networks with attacks. Adiel underscored the need to consider privacy at every level of the network. Flavio talked about the increasing interest of companies in providing users with more and more personalized content. Matías wrapped up the session discussing the important role that the 5G will play in the medium-term evolution of the Internet.

The opening session also included ICANN CEO Göran Marby. “The Internet gets larger when we connect and smaller when we disconnect. It is because of this that we need for more people from different places to say what needs to be improved and how. The collaboration that exists in Latin America and the Caribbean is a model for the rest of the world.”

The 27th meeting of the Latin American and Caribbean Internet Addresses Registry (LACNIC) will hold activities through May 26 and is co-organized with the support of the Internet Management Committee in Brazil (CGI.br) and Information and Coordination Nucleus of Dot BR (NIC.br). Those who are interested in following the debates can participate from a distance at http://www.lacnic.net/web/eventos/lacnic27