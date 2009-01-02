Smidts, currently Chief Marketing Officer for Liberty Global, to join C&W in February 2018

CARIBPR Wire, MIAMI, FL, Dec. 20, 2017: Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W) today announced the appointment of Inge Smidts as Chief Executive Officer. She is replacing John Reid who announced earlier this month that he will step down from the position of CEO in early 2018. Smidts joins C&W from Liberty Global where she most recently held the position of Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to her role at Liberty Global, Smidts was Senior Vice President – Residential Marketing and a member of the Executive Team at Telenet Group. While there, she was responsible for Go-to-Market reporting and overseeing the commercial strategy for Telenet’s business.

Smidts has significant brand and marketing experience having spent over ten years earlier in her career at Procter & Gamble, where she started as Assistant Brand Manager and was regularly promoted, ultimately to Business Leader for the Benelux Paper business. Smidts holds a Master of Economics degree from UFSIA in Antwerp and an MBA in Marketing from the IAE in Aix-en-Provence.

Balan Nair, incoming President & CEO of Liberty Latin America said, “Inge is a proven executive that has delivered strong results throughout her career. We are excited that she has agreed to lead C&W and join the Liberty Latin America team next year once the split from Liberty Global is complete. I also want to thank John Reid for his many contributions to the company and facilitating a smooth transition.”

“Inge is a dynamic leader who has successfully driven financial performance and built capable teams,” said Betzalel Kenigsztein, Liberty Latin America’s Chief Operating Officer. “As we look to the future for C&W, we are confident that Inge is the right leader to help rebuild operations that were damaged by this year’s hurricanes and deliver growth for all our stakeholders.”

Smidts commented, “I am excited to take on the role of CEO at C&W and work with the new management team that will lead Liberty Latin America into the future. The prospects for C&W are bright and I look forward to leveraging my experiences at Liberty Global and Telenet to bring a commercial, marketing and customer-focus that will help deliver results.”

John Reid, C&W’s current CEO, will help ensure a seamless leadership transition until Smidts’ tenure begins in February 2018. Under the new Liberty Latin America management structure effective upon completion of the split-off from Liberty Global, Smidts will report to Betzalel Kenigsztein, Liberty Latin America’s COO.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full-service communications and entertainment provider that delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect our over 24 million customers who subscribe to over 50 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across 10 million access points.

Liberty Global’s businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and (NASDAQ:LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) and (NASDAQ:LILAK) (OTC Pink:LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 40 markets.

Cable & Wireless anuncia la designación de su nueva Presidente Ejecutiva, Inge Smidts

Smidts, quien actualmente se desempeña como Directora de Marketing de Liberty Global, se unirá a C&W en febrero de 2018

CARIBPR, Wire, MIAMI, FL, Dec. 20, 2017: Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W) anunció hoy la designación de Inge Smidts como Presidente Ejecutiva. Inge reemplazará a John Reid, quien renunció a su cargo durante este mes y será efectiva a principios del 2018. Smidts se une a C&W de Liberty Global, donde recientemente se desempeñó como Directora de Marketing.

Antes de ocupar este cargo en Liberty Global, Smidts fue Vice Presidente Senior de Marketing Residencial y miembro del Equipo Ejecutivo en Grupo Telenet. En esta posición, Inge era responsable de los informes de lanzamiento al mercado y la supervisión de la estrategia comercial del negocio de Telenet.

Smidts cuenta con una gran experiencia de marketing y marcas, ya que trabajó más de diez años en Procter & Gamble, donde comenzó en Asistencia a la Gerencia de Marcas y fue ascendida en forma regular hasta alcanzar el cargo de Líder de Negocios de la unidad de Benelux Paper. Smidts tiene una Maestría en Economía de la UFSIA en Amberes y una Maestría en Administración de Negocios en Marketing de la IAE en Aix-en-Provence.

Balan Nair, el nuevo Presidente Ejecutivo de Liberty Latin America, dijo: “Inge es una Ejecutiva con trayectoria que ha alcanzado grandes resultados a lo largo de su carrera. Estamos entusiasmados por el hecho de que haya aceptado liderar C&W y unirse al equipo de Liberty Latin America el próximo año una vez que se finalice la separación de Liberty Global. También quiero agradecerle a John Reid por su gran contribución a la compañía y por facilitar una transición sin sobresaltos”.

“Inge es una líder dinámica que ha logrado un rendimiento financiero exitoso y ha creado equipos capaces,” dijo Betzalel Kenigsztein, Director de Operaciones de Liberty Latin America. “En vistas al futuro de C&W, estamos seguros de que Inge es la líder apropiada para ayudar en la reconstrucción de las operaciones dañadas por los huracanes de este año y alcanzar el crecimiento para todos nuestros accionistas”.

Smidts señaló: “Estoy entusiasmada por asumir el rol de Presidente Ejecutiva de C&W y trabajar con el nuevo equipo de gestión que guiará a Liberty Latin America hacia el futuro. El futuro de C&W es brillante, y espero explotar al máximo mi experiencia en Liberty Global y Telenet para alcanzar un enfoque comercial, de marketing y en el cliente que ayude a alcanzar resultados”.

John Reid, actual Presidente Ejecutivo de C&W, asegurará una transición del liderazgo sin sobresaltos hasta que Smidts asuma su cargo en febrero de 2018. Bajo la nueva estructura de gestión de Liberty Latin America, con vigencia luego de la finalización de la separación de Liberty Global, Smidts reportará a Betzalel Kenigsztein, Director de Operaciones de Liberty Latin America.

Acerca de C&W Communications

C&W es un proveedor de servicios completos de comunicaciones y entretenimientos que brinda servicios móviles, de telefonía, de banda ancha y de video líderes en el mercado a consumidores de 18 países. A través de su división de negocios, C&W brinda servicios nacionales e internacionales de gestión de redes, hosting de centros de datos y soluciones de servicios de TI personalizadas mediante tecnología en la Nube para servir a gobiernos y negocios.

C&W también opera una red de fibra submarina de última generación –la más extensa en la región–.

Acerca de Liberty Global

Liberty Global es la compañía internacional de servicios de banda ancha y TV más grande del mundo, con operaciones en más de 30 países en Europa, América Latina y el Caribe. Invertimos en la infraestructura que le permite a nuestros clientes aprovechar al máximo la revolución digital. Nuestra escala y el compromiso por la innovación nos permiten desarrollar productos líderes en el mercado a través de redes de próxima generación que conectan a nuestros más de 24 millones de clientes, quienes se suscriben a más de 50 millones de servicios de telefonía, Internet de banda ancha y televisión. También servimos a más de 10 millones de suscriptores móviles y brindamos servicios de WiFi en 10 millones de puntos de acceso.

Los negocios de Liberty Global comprenden dos empresas accionistas: el Grupo Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB y LBTYK) para nuestras operaciones en Europa y el Grupo LiLAC (NASDAQ: LILA y LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) para nuestras operaciones en América Latina y el Caribe.

El Grupo Liberty Global opera en 12 países en Europa bajo las marcas al consumidor Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet y UPC. El Grupo Liberty Global también es propietario del 50% de VodafoneZiggo, una empresa conjunta holandesa con 4 millones de clientes, 10 millones de suscriptores de servicios de línea fija y 5 millones de suscriptores de servicios móviles. El Grupo LiLAC opera en más de 20 países en América Latina y el Caribe bajo las marcas al consumidor VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil y BTC. Además, el Grupo LiLAC opera una red de fibra submarina en la región en más de 40 mercados.

