CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2018: “‘YOU run the show!’ is what we’re telling our Flow TV customers,” according to Shuja Khan, Chief Commercial Officer, C&W Communications. The company is embarking on an exciting new journey to give customers more control than ever before by launching the Flow Evo experience.

According to Khan, “What’s new is that viewers are now in charge of their own viewing experience as Flow Evo puts the power in the hands of our customers. At the click of a remote, they are able to ‘Pause Live TV’, ‘Start From Beginning’, access ‘Cloud Recording’ and several other new features coming soon. It means they can watch their favourite shows at a time of their choosing and convenience. They can also easily access a large catalogue of programs and movies on demand. The transformation of TV will be rolling out across the Caribbean to deliver amazing experiences at home and on the go.”

With several enhanced, easy to use features and a fresh new look, Flow Evo goes live initially in Jamaica, Barbados, The Bahamas, and Trinidad. This will immediately be followed by other markets in which Flow TV operates from March onwards.

Khan added, “The great news about Flow Evo is that it offers more benefits than online movie streaming platforms, making it the best way to watch TV. This is truly an entertainment service that empowers customers allowing them to run the show.”

Flow will embark on a bold campaign to get customers excited about the new changes and educate them on the full suite of features available through Flow Evo. This will include launching an all new Flow website, hosting of demo sessions with Flow Tech Experts at various customer experience centers and other convenient locations in the markets, an engaging social media and traditional advertising campaign as well as self-help sessions on their TV at home or online at www.discoverflow.co/flow-evo.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region increasingly include combinations of services comprised of digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.