KINGSTON, Jamaica, Dec. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Caricel, Jamaica’s only superfast LTE broadband network is pleased to announce its partnership with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international non-profit organization focused on addressing systemic cyber risks through delivery of concrete, measurable solutions.

Risks to consumers – government, businesses and individuals – are on the rise. Threats such as phishing, malware, spyware and other threats continue to be of high concern. As part of its ongoing commitment to be the best telecommunications provider in Jamaica, Caricel is working to reduce risk to its customers.

“Our partnership with the Global Cyber Alliance is part of our commitment to provide our customers with the best internet experience in the country and create a positive impact on our community. Caricel seeks to provide quality service with the added peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to protect our customer from harm,” said Lowell Lawrence, Director and CEO of Caricel.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Caricel as a Global Cyber Alliance partner. GCA applauds Caricel’s efforts to provide a more secure Internet experience for the citizens and businesses of Jamaica,” said Philip Reitinger, President and CEO of GCA. ”We look forward to working with Caricel and our other partners to enhance wireless security in the Caribbean, using GCA’s projects to help protect Caricel’s customers and Caricel’s capabilities and contributions to make the Internet safer for everyone.”

Caricel is a Jamaican owned telecommunications company providing mobile data services to businesses and residential customers in Jamaica. The company is among the first to provide 4G LTE service in Jamaica with mobile solutions and internet service on the go. Caricel has the distinction of being the only “Jamaican owned, facilities based telecommunications company” to survive the liberalization process since 2003 and enter the mobile telecommunications market.

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international, cross-sector effort dedicated to confronting cyber risk and improving our connected world. It is a catalyst to bring communities of interest and affiliations together in an environment that sparks innovation with concrete, measureable achievements. While most efforts at addressing cyber risk have been industry, sector, or geographically specific, GCA partners across borders and sectors. GCA’s mantra “Do Something. Measure It.” is a direct reflection of its mission to eradicate systemic cyber risks. GCA, a 501(c)3, was founded in September 2015 by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the City of London Police and the Center for Internet Security. Learn more at www.globalcyberalliance.org.