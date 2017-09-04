MIAMI, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world’s largest leisure travel company, its Germany-based AIDA Cruises brand and numerous representatives from politics, port-related businesses and tourism today celebrated the first-time arrival of the world’s first cruise ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Barcelona.

Upon arrival in Europe’s biggest cruise port, AIDAnova – the newest vessel from AIDA Cruises, Germany’s leader in cruising – was fueled for the first time in the Mediterranean with LNG, the world’s cleanest burning fossil fuel. Currently, alongside Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona is the second start-and- end destination for AIDAnova’s seven-day cruises in the Mediterranean. With Carnival Corporation’s partnership with Shell Western LNG B.V. (Shell), the cruise ship will be regularly supplied with LNG at the Spanish metropolis.

Commissioned on Dec. 12, 2008, with four dual-fuel engines and three gas tanks on board, AIDAnova is the world’s first cruise ship that will be operated in port and at sea with low-emission liquefied natural gas. Emissions of particulate matter and sulfur oxides are eliminated almost completely, while nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide emissions are sustainably reduced. Two of the tanks each have a length of around 35 meters, a diameter of 8 meters and a capacity of 1,550 cubic meters. A third, smaller tank with a diameter of 5 meters, is 28 meters long and has a capacity of approximately 520 cubic meters.

It has been over 10 years since Carnival Corporation and AIDA Cruises started investing in LNG propulsion technology. Two additional ships of this new AIDA generation will join the AIDA fleet in 2021 and 2023. Carnival Corporation leads the industry with the adoption of LNG, with a total of 10 next-generation “green” cruise ships able to be powered by LNG in port and at sea on order with delivery dates between 2019 and 2025.

Highlights onboard AIDAnova, which marks an exciting new generation of ships for AIDA Cruises, include new culinary and entertainment offerings such as the Time Machine Restaurant, a street food mile with culinary treats and a floating TV studio. Guests can also enjoy the popular 360-degree Theatrium, the Four Elements adventure deck, complete with three water slides and a climbing garden under the dome of a retractable glass roof and the Beach Club for relaxing on board. AIDAnova also features a 3,500-square meter large wellness area, an outdoor fitness studio, a penthouse suite with two decks, individual staterooms, 17 restaurants and 23 bars.

Until the beginning of November 2019, AIDAnova will be sailing seven-day cruises, calling at some of the Germans’ most popular travel destinations in the Mediterranean – Civitavecchia (Rome), La Spezia (Florence), Marseille and Barcelona.

All of AIDAnova’s current cruises can be booked at travel agencies, by calling the AIDA Customer Center at +49 (0)381/202 707 07 or at www.aida.de.

AIDAnova’s Technical Data:

Shipyard: Meyer Werft, Papenburg (Germany)

Keel laying: September 4, 2017

Commissioning: December 12, 2018

Length: 337 meters

Width: 42 meters

Max. draft: 8.80 m

Gross tonnage: 183,900 GT

Decks: 20

Number of staterooms: 2,626 (21 different stateroom varieties)

Restaurants: 17

Bars: 23

Crew: approx. 1,500

Note for media:

A Photo Gallery of AIDAnova is available here: https://costagroup.thruinc.net/Desktop/Distro/Open/SHORE-019M9IWB484

About AIDA Cruises

AIDA Cruises is one of the fastest growing and most successful tourism businesses in Germany. The company employs about 12,500 people from more than 50 countries on land and on board AIDA ships. AIDA Cruises operates one of the world’s most state-of-the-art fleets, comprised of 13 cruise ships.

Two new LNG cruise ships built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg (Germany) will join the fleet by 2023. More information at www.aida.de

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world’s largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world’s leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation’s cruise lines operate 104 ships with 243,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 19 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, the OceanMedallion enables the world’s first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878210/AIDAnova.jpg