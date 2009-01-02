CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 21, 2018: With 46 days until the November 6, 2018 mid-term election in the U.S. from today, September 21, 2018, CaribPR Wire, the PR newswire of the Caribbean and partner of the PR Newswire, is launching a carnival-themed voter promotion campaign across the United States to urge Caribbean immigrants and Caribbean Americans who are eligible to vote, to ensure they do.

The promotion is the brain-child of CaribPR Wire founder, Felicia J. Persaud, to stimulate and drum-up voter turn-out among the Caribbean immigrant voting bloc in the U.S. this November.

“This is the most critical election of our life-time as immigrants in this country, especially given the anti-immigrant policies being put in place by this administration,” said the Guyana-born, U.S. citizen and media entrepreneur. “Those of us who have earned the hard-fought right to vote need to use it on D-Day, Nov. 6th, or we may lose it forever and be shocked to find ourselves sucking salt back in the islands and nations we came from.”

The campaign was conceptualized and created by award-winning digital media company, Hard Beat Communications and is aimed at keeping the beat of carnival going into the polls this November 6th. The creative social media targeted advertising campaign includes 9 Caribbean-centric messages as: “Lime, Wine, Vote” “Vote Or Your Lime Is History” and “Jam Up The Polls This Nov. 6th.” There are also culturally specific messages including: “Jab Jab To The Polls This Nov. 6th,” “Hot Gyal A Vote,” “Dutty Wine To The Polls This Nov. 6th” and “Ride De Riddim and Vote This Nov. 6th.”

Media houses and Caribbean nationals wishing to download the ads and share the message can access them on CaribPR’s Facebook page here.

“We urge all Caribbean immigrants, organizations, entertainers and Caribbean nationals globally to spread the message and to insist their family and friends who can vote in the U.S. do so this November 6th or the civil rights and liberties we see quickly eroding right now may be history,” Persaud added.

