ALEXANDRIA, Virginia, March 14, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Hesco Armor, Inc. and Carolina Performance Fabrics® receive U.S. Government regulatory approval to manufacture and distribute hard armor plates to Latin America using HESCO Technology.

Logo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/477921/Carolina_Protect_and_HESCO_Technology_Logo.jpg

Logo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/49454/hesco_logo.jpg

Carolina, already established in Latin America as providers of ballistic protection, will be adding to their portfolio a new range of hard armor plates that utilize processing techniques and materials developed by Hesco engineers. The use of HESCO Technology will create light and durable armor products for law enforcement and first responders.

The announcement of the long-term strategic collaboration of Hesco and Carolina comes at an exciting time for Hesco, who also recently announced a partnership agreement to open a UAE manufacturing facility for HESCO Defensive Barriers.

Stephanie Victory, Chief Executive Officer Hesco Armor, Inc.:

“At Hesco we put things between you and harm’s way, that’s our mission, and we will travel the world to form global partnerships that benefit our end-users, because we understand the critical importance of sharing our skills and our innovative technologies. Forming partnerships based on sharing strengths and assets will better serve our customers, enhance our abilities to meet worldwide demand and guarantee the end-user gets the absolute best in protection.”

Together, Hesco and Carolina will create a new generation of ballistic resistant body armor for Latin America distribution. Carolina will market the plates under the Carolina Protect® brand and manufacture at Carolina’s Salvatierra facility in the State of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Jose A. Quintana, Chief Executive Officer, Carolina Performance Fabrics:

“It is important to form partnerships like this; we are all in the business of protecting and securing futures, and what better way to do that than working together and to drive forward our mission to create and design products focused on that protection.”

Over the next 12 months Carolina will replace the current Fortec line of plates and will release products with HESCO Technology, bringing NIJ certified plates of various threat levels to the Latin American market.

About Hesco Armor

Hesco Armor manufactures lightweight ballistic resistant inserts for the brave servicemen and women of the military, the US Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, law enforcement and private security.

About Carolina Performance Fabrics

Carolina Performance Fabrics, S.A. de C.V. manufactures ballistic fabrics for the protection of personal, automotive, aerospace or aeronautical and architectural shielding.

Representatives will be available at the Expo Seguridad, March 14-16, 2017 in Mexico City, booth 4234.