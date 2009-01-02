GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Earlier this year, the Cayman Islands Investment Group’s technology wing: C.I.I.G. Technologies, teased the release of a brand new Cryptocurrency exchange based in the Cayman Islands. Since then, CIIG Technologies has now announced that Cryptocay.ky is preparing for its official launch.

After over a year of research, development and tweaking Cryptocay.ky is nearing its completion and will soon be ready for use by cryptocurrency traders from across the globe. Cryptocay.ky is aimed at both amateur and professional traders, with Head of Marketing and Promotions, Malcolm Hurlston stating, “We want to be more than just another exchange, we want to help educate those that haven’t taken the dive into the Cryptocurrency world. We want to become the Cryptocurrency Hub of the Caribbean.”

Marketplace

Cryptocay.ky will boast markets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, OmiseGo and many more. By staying up to date with the latest updates in the markets, Cryptocay will aim to give its users the most competitive rates for Limit Orders and flexibility for Market Orders. There will be over 25 markets to trade from at launch, with more to come as the exchange expands.

Security Where it Matters

Cryptocay.ky will have a fully dedicated privacy and security system that will protect both the user and their assets. User safety is priority for Cryptocay.ky, with the same integrity and accuracy that is applied to the Cayman banking industry being applied to the platform. Trustworthiness, clarity and security are core values that every Cayman Islands Investment Group company will be based on.

Follow all social media channels to see the planned release date and get ready to Trade in Paradise.

Founded in 2018, Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. is an Internet Commerce Company. Cryptocay.ky will offer a wide range of products and services designed to broaden the possibilities of commerce in the Caribbean.

Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. is a Registered Company of the Cayman Islands.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838272/CryptoCay_Logo.jpg