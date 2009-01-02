“Joining Confirmation.com increases our service towards our clients and stakeholders. It also helps our staff to utilize technology in processing auditor’s confirmation requests effectively and efficiently,” said Yadira Isena-Dovale, manager, credit operations of MCB.

Confirmation.com’s all-in-one online audit Confirmation solution provides a platform for auditors and third-party responders, including MCB as well as other financial institutions, companies and law firms, to better manage every aspect of the audit confirmation process.

“Innovation for both financial institutions and auditors is important to remain relevant in today’s fast-moving, ever-changing world,” said Rocher Cyrus CPA, CGMA, managing director of Global International Management, LLC offering Confirmation.com services locally within the Dutch Caribbean and Suriname. “We are proud to provide MCB and accounting firms with advanced technologies that standardize routine tasks and combat fraud in the audit confirmation process.”

“The Confirmation.com platform provides measurable value to our financial institutions, accounting firms, and their mutual clients,” said Mark Portanova, vice president of sales for the Americas at Confirmation.com. “Transitioning away from paper to our easy-to-use online solution results in faster, more accurate responses and improved data security.”

About Confirmation.com

Confirmation.com is the world’s leading provider of secure online audit confirmations. Today, 16,000 accounting firms confirm more than $1 trillion annually for 400,000 clients worldwide. Confirmation.com is used in more than 160 countries by companies, financial institutions, and law firms to respond to audit confirmation requests.