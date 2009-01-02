CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 16, 2018: The unlikely marriage of weed and curry is among the recipes featured in a new book that encapsulates many of the exotic curries of the Caribbean region and is now available in time for the holiday season.

Tapping into the rich and diverse cultural heritage and cuisine of the Caribbean, Caribbean-American journalist and entrepreneur, Felicia J. Persaud, reveals over two dozen unique curry recipes in her book, ‘Caribbean Curries,’ now available exclusively on Amazon Kindle.

The curry recipes featured are outside of the norm of typical Caribbean curries such as the popular chicken or curry goat curries. It includes the unique Salmon Curry, Crab Curry, Pork Curry, Duck Curry, Beef Curry, Chicken Liver Curry and Eggplant and Potato Curry, to the more bizarre Gilbaka Curry, Katahar Curry, Mango Curry, Hassar Curry, Curry Cow Tongue and Pachownie Curry.

The book also features a Weed Curry Chicken recipe made with Cana oil while delving into a brief history of curry in the Caribbean along with the many health benefits of the spices that are used in making a curry dish.

In addition, the book adds spice outside of the kitchen with model and amateur home cook, the “Spicy Chef,” who also graces the cover.

This cookbook is a perfect gift for the chef in your life this holiday.

