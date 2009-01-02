CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2017 — As a leading investor in innovative hospitality solutions Cable & Wireless Business brought its technological expertise to bear in the recent regional discussions at the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), in Grenada. C&W Business showcased its new cutting edge integrated Hospitality Solution aimed at making the Caribbean hospitality sector more globally competitive to meets the demands of the “connected guest.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9025254d-2db9-44d6-9576-11b905dec519

Regional Sales Director at C&W Business, Juan Bailey said, “We are proud supporters of the Caribbean Tourism sector who are catering to the exacting standards of the next generation of “explorers” who have a strong focus on staying connected no matter where they are. Now more than ever, today’s ‘connected guests’ expect no less than world-class technology experiences during their stays. So we have partnered with the Caribbean Tourism Organization and SOTIC in the ongoing dialogue across the region to deliver the necessary technological solutions to enable property owners of all sizes to compete and win.” Click here to view video clip: Juan Bailey discussing new cell tower infrastructure designed to withstand Category 5 Hurricane winds with CTO, Secretary General Hugh Riley at SOTIC 2017.

C&W Business, who were also gold sponsors of the event also used the opportunity to speak about supporting the region during the hurricane season. In the “Re-build & Recover” panel discussion at the Conference, Bailey highlighted the resilience of the company’s network which was put to the test during the most recent Category 5 Hurricanes. Our networks proved very resilient during the passage of the storm, and at times we were the only network operating in some of the impacted territories. In the panel discussion on “Spicing up the Caribbean Brand”, Regional Communications Manager, Sheldon Keens-Douglas identified “three key areas that must form a part of any brand re-vitalization discussion – “Differentiation, Innovation and Creation”. Keens-Douglas who has also held Regional Marketing and Brand positions within Cable & Wireless and was part of the team responsible for rolling out the Company’s new consumer brand – Flow – across the region in 2016 which involved the complex task of retiring our legacy brands while simultaneously introducing a newly refreshed brand that represented the combined corporate entities across 14 markets.

The 2017 SOTIC was held under the theme Super-charging the Brand: Meeting the Needs of the New Explorers, and is the preeminent educational forum for Caribbean hospitality and tourism professionals.

C&W Business is a Gold Sponsor of SOTIC and hosted the Ministerial Luncheon.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers. C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Liberty Global invests in the infrastructure that empowers its customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Liberty Global’s scale and commitment to innovation enables it to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect its 25 million customers who subscribe to 51 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. Liberty Global also serves over 10 million mobile subscribers and offers WiFi service across 10 million access points.

Liberty Global’s businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and (NASDAQ:LBTYK) for its European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) and (NASDAQ:LILAK) (OTC Link:LILAB), which consists of its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Ziggo, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Mas Movil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a subsea fiber network throughout the region in over 40 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com