CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2017: C&W Networks, a division of C&W Communications (C&W) and a Liberty Global company (LiLAC Group), which owns and operates the largest state-of-the-art subsea multi-ring fibre-optic in the Caribbean and Latin America won two significant awards on October 25 at the 13th Global Carrier Awards in London. A four-time consecutive past winner of Best Caribbean Carrier Award, C&W won the new and expanded award of Best Latin American Wholesale Carrier and took top billing as Best Strategic Acquisition.

A jury comprising of telecoms analysts, industry experts and the senior editorial team of Capacity Media recognized C&W Networks as best wholesale carrier in Latin America from a selection of major international players.

“We are honored to receive these two significant awards this year,” said Paul Scott, President of C&W LATAM and Wholesale. “Being recognized as Best Latin American Wholesale Carrier is a testament of the best in class network that we operate and affirms our unwavering commitment to our customers across the Caribbean and Latin America. We are also especially pleased to be recognized as Best Strategic Acquisition as this further demonstrates our commitment to facilitate growth in the region.”

C&W Networks operates the most technologically advanced and extensive broadband network in the Caribbean and Latin America, serving 250 global, regional and international carriers, TV cable companies, Internet Service Providers and Network Integrators. The company’s infrastructure has been consistently recognized as ‘Best in Class’ and includes more than 50,000 kilometers and 60 sub-sea cable stations, combined with extensive terrestrial fiber across the region with a fully meshed MPLS overlay fabric. With multiple Network Operation Centers, the Company provides single-point, end-to-end, 24/7/365, multilingual, direct contact communications across the region.

The Global Carrier Awards are considered among the most prestigious in the wholesale telecoms industry. The awards celebrate innovation, excellence and vision and setting the benchmark for performance throughout the marketplace. This year’s submissions attracted a record number of over 225 entries.

About C&W Networks

C&W Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of C&W Communications and a wholesale telecommunications service provider that offers broadband, IP capacity and a growing portfolio of managed services and integrated solutions to global, regional and local telecom carriers, TV cable companies, Internet Service Providers and Network Integrators. C&W Networks operates the largest state-of-the-art subsea multi-ring fibre-optic network throughout the greater Caribbean, Central American and Andean region along with the most comprehensive fully meshed MPLS network in the region. Connecting over 40 countries, the company’s fully protected ringed submarine fibre-optic network spans more than 50,000 kilometers Cable routes include the Caribbean Optical-ring System (ARCOS- 1), Colombia-Florida Express (CFX-1), EC-Link cable system, Fibralink, Maya 1, Eastern Caribbean Fiber Express (ECFS), Taino-Carib, East-West, Cayman-Jamaica Fibre system, Caribbean-Bermuda U.S (CBUS), Americas II, Gemini Bermuda, Pan America (PAN-AM), Antillas 1 and Pacific Caribbean Cable System (PCCS). For more information, visit: www.cwnetworks.com.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full-service communications and entertainment provider that delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect our over 24 million customers who subscribe to over 50 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across 10 million access points.

Liberty Global’s businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and (NASDAQ:LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) and (NASDAQ:LILAK) (OTC Link:LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 40 markets.

C&W NETWORKS FUE RECONOCIDA COMO “BEST CARRIER” EN AMÉRICA LATINA

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C&W Networks, una división de C&W Communications (C&W) y compañía de Liberty Global (Grupo LiLAC), propietaria y operadora de la red de fibra multi-anillo submarina de última generación más grande de la región en el Caribe y América Latina, ganó dos premios significativos el 25 de octubre en la 13era edición de los premios Global Carrier Awards en Londres. Ganadora por cuarta vez consecutiva del premio “Best Caribbean Carrier Award”, C&W recibió el nuevo y expandido premio “Best Latin American Wholesale Carrier” y ocupó uno de los mejores lugares como “Best Strategic Acquisition”.

Un jurado compuesto por analistas en telecomunicaciones, expertos de la industria y el equipo editorial senior de Capacity Media reconoció a C&W Networks como “Best Wholesale Carrier” en América Latina de una selección de grandes participantes internacionales.

“Es un honor recibir estos dos grandes premios este año”, dijo Paul Scott, Presidente de C&W América Latina y Servicios Mayoristas. “Ser reconocidos como “Best Latin American Wholesale Carrier” es consecuencia de que operamos la mejor red de su clase y demuestra nuestro inquebrantable compromiso con nuestros clientes en el Caribe y América Latina. Además, estamos sumamente complacidos de recibir el reconocimiento de “Best Strategic Acquisition”, ya que esto refleja nuestro compromiso de promover el crecimiento en la región.

C&W Networks opera la red de banda ancha más extensiva y tecnológicamente avanzada en el Caribe y América Latina, ya que brinda servicios a 250 operadores locales, regionales e internacionales, compañías de TV por cable, proveedores de servicios de Internet e integradores de red. La infraestructura de la compañía ha sido constantemente catalogada como la mejor de su clase, ya que incluye más de 50.000 kilómetros y 60 estaciones de cable submarinas en combinación con fibra terrestre extensiva en la región con una red de MPLS completamente mallada. Con múltiples Centros de Operación de Red (NOCs), la compañía brinda servicios de comunicación de único punto, de extremo a extremo, 24 por día, 7 días a la semana, 365 días por año, multilingües y de contacto directo en la región.

Los Global Carrier Awards son unos de los premios más prestigiosos de la industria de telecomunicaciones de servicios mayoristas. Estos premios celebran la innovación, la excelencia y la visión y el establecimiento de los parámetros de rendimiento del mercado. Este año, se registró una cantidad récord de más de 225 compañías candidatas.

Acerca de C&W Networks

C&W Networks es una subsidiaria propiedad total de C&W Communications y una compañía proveedora de servicios de telecomunicaciones de wholesale que brinda soluciones de banda ancha, capacidad de IP y un creciente portafolio de servicios gestionados y soluciones integradas a compañías de telecomunicaciones a nivel local, regional y global, compañías de TV por cable, compañías de servicios de Internet e integradores de redes. C&W Networks opera la más grande red de fibra óptica multi-anillo submarina en el Caribe, América Central y la región Andina con la red MPLS completamente mallada más abarcativa de la región. La red de fibra óptica submarina anillada completamente protegida de la compañía conecta más de 40 países y se extiende más de 50.000 kms. Las rutas de cables incluyen los siguientes sistemas: anillos ópticos del Caribe (ARCOS-1), Colombia-Florida Express (CFX-1), EC-Link, EC-Link, fibra del Caribe oriental (ECFS), Taino-Carib, este-oeste, fibra Caimán-Jamaica, Caribe-Bermuda y Estados Unidos (CBUS), Americas II, Gemini-Bermuda, Pan América (PAN-AM), Antillas 1 y sistema de cable Pacífico-Caribe (PCCS). Para más información, visite: www.cwnetworks.com.

Acerca de C&W Communications

C&W es un proveedor de servicios completos de comunicaciones y entretenimientos que brinda servicios móviles, de telefonía, de banda ancha y de video líderes en el mercado a consumidores de 18 países. A través de su división de negocios, C&W brinda servicios nacionales e internacionales de gestión de redes, hosting de centros de datos y soluciones de servicios de TI personalizadas mediante tecnología en la Nube para servir a gobiernos y negocios.

C&W también opera una red de fibra submarina de última generación –la más extensa en la región–.

Acerca de Liberty Global

Liberty Global es la compañía internacional de servicios de banda ancha y TV más grande del mundo, con operaciones en más de 30 países en Europa, América Latina y el Caribe. Invertimos en la infraestructura que le permite a nuestros clientes aprovechar al máximo la revolución digital. Nuestra escala y el compromiso por la innovación nos permiten desarrollar productos líderes en el mercado a través de redes de próxima generación que conectan a nuestros más de 24 millones de clientes, quienes se suscriben a más de 50 millones de servicios de telefonía, Internet de banda ancha y televisión. También servimos a más de 10 millones de suscriptores móviles y brindamos servicios de WiFi en 10 millones de puntos de acceso.

Los negocios de Liberty Global comprenden dos empresas accionistas: el Grupo Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LBTYB) y (NASDAQ:LBTYK) para nuestras operaciones en Europa y el Grupo LiLAC (NASDAQ:LILA) y (NASDAQ:LILAK) (OTC Link:LILAB) para nuestras operaciones en América Latina y el Caribe.

El Grupo Liberty Global opera en 12 países en Europa bajo las marcas al consumidor Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet y UPC. El Grupo Liberty Global también es propietario del 50% de VodafoneZiggo, una empresa conjunta holandesa con 4 millones de clientes, 10 millones de suscriptores de servicios de línea fija y 5 millones de suscriptores de servicios móviles. El Grupo LiLAC opera en más de 20 países en América Latina y el Caribe bajo las marcas al consumidor VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil y BTC. Además, el Grupo LiLAC opera una red de fibra submarina en la región en más de 40 mercados.

