C&W Networks Wins ‘Best Network and Service Innovation in the Caribbean and Latin America’

CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, FL, Dec. 05, 2017: In another round of recognition for best infrastructure and customer service excellence, C&W Networks once again emerged with top billing, this time winning the award for Best Network and Service Innovation in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) Region. The latest recognition came at the annual MEF Excellence Awards 2017 in Orlando, Florida on November 14. The accolade comes on the heels of its recent award for Best Latin America Wholesale Carrier at the 13th Global Carrier Awards held in London in October.

This latest award recognizes C&W Networks, a division of C&W Communications (C&W) and a Liberty Global company, for its leadership in the development and delivery of global, regional, retail and wholesale services as well as excellence in network and service innovation, strategy and marketing. C&W Networks was chosen by a judging panel comprised of 14 global and regional senior analysts from ACG Research, ATLANTIC-ACM, Battle Green Research, Frost & Sullivan, Global Data, IHS Markit, Metanoia, Ovum, and Vertical Systems, in addition to independent judges. This is the second year in a row the Company has won this award.

“We are honored to continue to be recognized for our industry leadership in service innovation in the Caribbean and Latin America region. This award is a result of continued investment in our network and people that ensures the continued excellence of both our customer service and infrastructure. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of providing unmatched service on the best network in the region so that our customers can continue to succeed,” said Paul Scott, President of C&W Latam and Wholesale.

MEF is an industry association of more than 210 member companies and manages the world’s largest awards program that is focused on emerging dynamic network services powered by Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Carrier Ethernet.

“We continue to see amazing service and technology innovations year-over-year in the MEF Awards program, and are thrilled to witness the advances being made to accelerate development and delivery of agile, assured, and orchestrated services,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We are pleased to congratulate the 2017 Award Winners, and look forward to seeing more innovation from them as we move into 2018.”

About C&W Networks

C&W Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of C&W Communications and a wholesale telecommunications service provider that offers broadband, IP capacity and a growing portfolio of managed services and integrated solutions to global, regional and local telecom carriers, TV cable companies, Internet Service Providers and Network Integrators. C&W Networks operates the largest state-of-the-art subsea multi-ring fibre-optic network throughout the greater Caribbean, Central American and Andean region along with the most comprehensive fully meshed MPLS network in the region. Connecting over 40 countries, the company’s fully protected ringed submarine fibre-optic network spans more than 50,000 kilometers Cable routes include the Caribbean Optical-ring System (ARCOS- 1), Colombia-Florida Express (CFX-1), EC-Link cable system, Fibralink, Maya 1, Eastern Caribbean Fiber Express (ECFS), Taino-Carib, East-West, Cayman-Jamaica Fibre system, Caribbean-Bermuda U.S (CBUS), Americas II, Gemini Bermuda, Pan America (PAN-AM), Antillas 1 and Pacific Caribbean Cable System (PCCS). For more information, visit: www.cwnetworks.com.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full-service communications and entertainment provider that delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect our over 24 million customers who subscribe to over 50 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across 10 million access points.

Liberty Global’s businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and (NASDAQ:LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) and (NASDAQ:LILAK) (OTC Pink:LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 40 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

C&W Networks Gana ‘Mejor Red e Innovación de Servicio en el Caribe y América Latina’

CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, FL, Dec. 05, 2017: En otra ronda de reconocimiento a la mejor infraestructura y excelencia en el servicio al cliente, C&W Networks una vez más se manifiesta con la mejor posición, esta vez ganando el premio a la Mejor Red e Innovación de Servicio en la Región Caribe y Latinoamérica (CALA). El reconocimiento más reciente se produjo en los Premios MEF a la Excelencia 2017 en Orlando, Florida, el 14 de noviembre. El galardón llega justo después de su reciente premio al Mejor Operador Mayorista de América Latina en la edición 13 de los Premios Global Carrier celebrada en Londres en octubre.

Este último premio reconoce a C&W Networks, una división de C&W Communications (C&W) y una empresa de Liberty Global, por su liderazgo en el desarrollo y entrega de servicios globales, regionales, minoristas y mayoristas, así como por la excelencia en redes e innovación de servicios, estrategia y marketing. C&W Networks fue elegida por un jurado compuesto por 14 analistas senior mundiales y regionales de ACG Research, ATLANTIC-ACM, Battle Green Research, Frost & Sullivan, Global Data, IHS Markit, Metanoia, Ovum y Vertical Systems, además de jueces independientes. Este es el segundo año consecutivo que la compañía ha ganado este premio.

“Nos sentimos honrados de continuar siendo reconocidos por nuestro liderazgo en la industria en la innovación de servicios en la región del Caribe y América Latina. Este premio es el resultado de la constante inversión en nuestra red y en nuestra gente, que garantizan la continua excelencia tanto de nuestro servicio al cliente como en la infraestructura. Estamos comprometidos en superar los límites para brindar un servicio inigualable en la mejor red de la región para que nuestros clientes puedan continuar teniendo éxito”, dijo Paul Scott, Presidente de C&W Latam and Wholesale.

MEF es una asociación industrial de más de 210 compañías miembros y administra el programa de premios más grande del mundo enfocado en servicios de redes dinámicas emergentes impulsados por Automatización del Ciclo de Vida del Servicio (Lifecycle Service Orchestration-LSO), Redes Definidas por Software (Software-Defined Networking – SDN), Virtualización de Funciones de Red (Network Functions Virtualization-NFV) y Carrier Ethernet.

“Continuamos viendo increíbles innovaciones tecnológicas y de servicio año tras año en el programa de Premios MEF, y estamos encantados de presenciar los avances realizados para acelerar el desarrollo y la entrega de servicios ágiles, seguros y orquestados”, dijo Nan Chen, presidente de MEF. “Nos complace felicitar a los ganadores del Premio 2017, y esperamos ver más innovación de parte de ellos a medida que avanzamos hacia el 2018″.

Acerca de C&W Networks

C&W Networks es una subsidiaria propiedad total de C&W Communications y una compañía proveedora de servicios de telecomunicaciones de wholesale que brinda soluciones de banda ancha, capacidad de IP y un creciente portafolio de servicios gestionados y soluciones integradas a compañías de telecomunicaciones a nivel local, regional y global, compañías de TV por cable, compañías de servicios de Internet e integradores de redes. C&W Networks opera la más grande red de fibra óptica multi-anillo submarina en el Caribe, América Central y la región Andina con la red MPLS completamente mallada más abarcativa de la región. La red de fibra óptica submarina anillada completamente protegida de la compañía conecta más de 40 países y se extiende más de 50.000 kms. Las rutas de cables incluyen los siguientes sistemas: anillos ópticos del Caribe (ARCOS-1), Colombia-Florida Express (CFX-1), EC-Link, EC-Link, fibra del Caribe oriental (ECFS), Taino-Carib, este-oeste, fibra Caimán-Jamaica, Caribe-Bermuda y Estados Unidos (CBUS), Americas II, Gemini-Bermuda, Pan América (PAN-AM), Antillas 1 y sistema de cable Pacífico-Caribe (PCCS). Para más información, visite: www.cwnetworks.com.

Acerca de C&W Communications

C&W es un proveedor de servicios completos de comunicaciones y entretenimientos que brinda servicios móviles, de telefonía, de banda ancha y de video líderes en el mercado a consumidores de 18 países. A través de su división de negocios, C&W brinda servicios nacionales e internacionales de gestión de redes, hosting de centros de datos y soluciones de servicios de TI personalizadas mediante tecnología en la Nube para servir a gobiernos y negocios.

C&W también opera una red de fibra submarina de última generación –la más extensa en la región–.

Lea más información en www.cwc.com o siga a C&W en LinkedIn, Facebook o Twitter.

Acerca de Liberty Global

Liberty Global es la compañía internacional de servicios de banda ancha y TV más grande del mundo, con operaciones en más de 30 países en Europa, América Latina y el Caribe. Invertimos en la infraestructura que le permite a nuestros clientes aprovechar al máximo la revolución digital. Nuestra escala y el compromiso por la innovación nos permiten desarrollar productos líderes en el mercado a través de redes de próxima generación que conectan a nuestros más de 24 millones de clientes, quienes se suscriben a más de 50 millones de servicios de telefonía, Internet de banda ancha y televisión. También servimos a más de 10 millones de suscriptores móviles y brindamos servicios de WiFi en 10 millones de puntos de acceso.

Los negocios de Liberty Global comprenden dos empresas accionistas: el Grupo Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LBTYB) y (NASDAQ:LBTYK) para nuestras operaciones en Europa y el Grupo LiLAC (NASDAQ:LILA) y (NASDAQ:LILAK) (OTC Pink:LILAB) para nuestras operaciones en América Latina y el Caribe.

El Grupo Liberty Global opera en 12 países en Europa bajo las marcas al consumidor Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet y UPC. El Grupo Liberty Global también es propietario del 50% de VodafoneZiggo, una empresa conjunta holandesa con 4 millones de clientes, 10 millones de suscriptores de servicios de línea fija y 5 millones de suscriptores de servicios móviles. El Grupo LiLAC opera en más de 20 países en América Latina y el Caribe bajo las marcas al consumidor VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil y BTC. Además, el Grupo LiLAC opera una red de fibra submarina en la región en más de 40 mercados.

Para más información, por favor visite www.libertyglobal.com.