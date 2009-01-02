CANOVANAS, Puerto Rico, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – A well-known stop for fresh-popped, kettle-cooked popcorn is adding flash-frozen ice cream to its menu in Outlets Canovanas. The local Doc Popcorn business has turned into a co-branded location that now serves Dippin’ Dots and will celebrate with a grand opening event April 13 from 1-3 p.m. The business is located at 18400 Autopista Roberto Sanchez Vilella, and guests who attend will get a free small serving of Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn. Throughout the day, guests can participate in face painting and register for a chance to win free Doc Popcorn and Dippin’ Dots for an entire year.

By combining two leading snack and treat brands in one space, the dual-concept store gives shoppers the opportunity to satisfy both sweet and savory snack cravings. The new co-branded franchise location is the third Dippin Dots/Doc Popcorn store in Puerto Rico, all owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Angel Diaz and Jorge Marcano. After 20 years of managing construction together, the duo decided to bring the popcorn concept to Puerto Rico and has since tacked on ice cream to all three.

“We couldn’t believe how long lines were to buy Doc Popcorn when we visited the continental U.S., and we’re thrilled to add Dippin’ Dots to our third store, sweetening all of Puerto Rico’s locations,” said Diaz. “We know shoppers will enjoy the treats we have year-round at this location.”

In addition to the new Outlets Canovanas store, there are more than 20 other Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn co-branded locations around the world, with more opportunities in the pipeline.

About Dippin’ Dots

Dippin’ Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. For more information, including franchise opportunities, please visit www.dippindots.com.

About Doc Popcorn

Using whole grain kernels, proprietary flavor blends and other high-quality ingredients, Doc Popcorn handcrafts a wide variety of fresh-popped specialty flavors of popcorn free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Doc Popcorn started franchising in 2009 and has been consistently recognized as one of the top food franchises in the country by Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. For more information and to inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.docpopcorn.com.

