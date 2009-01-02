MIRAMAR, Florida, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Building business and relationships with top executives from FCCA Member Lines, which operate more than 95 percent of the global ocean cruising capacity, will take center stage at the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, the largest and only official cruise conference and trade show in the Caribbean. Taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico from Oct. 21-25 and already having the most-ever presidents and above from FCCA Member Lines confirmed in its history, the event will offer meetings and workshops along with networking, exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities for cruise tourism stakeholders to target some of the industry’s most influential players.

“We cannot be more honored and excited to already have the most presidents and above from FCCA Member Lines confirmed in the event’s over 25-year history,” said Michele Paige, president, FCCA. “This is a clear sign of cruise lines’ interest in proactively working with destinations and stakeholders, which is the event’s main goal and reason for creation, and every attendee will have an opportunity to positively impact their cruise tourism business.”

Thirteen presidents and above from FCCA Member Lines have already registered – the most in the event’s history – as part of the more than 100 total high-level executives, with projections calling for more than 150 cruise executives on hand for the Conference’s series of meetings, workshops and networking functions, as well as the Trade Show, which will offer exhibiting opportunities along with a host of private receptions and the most meetings between exhibitors and cruise executives in its history, including the first dedicated session for Trade Show Pavilion holders and Shorex executives.

Additionally, a wealth of opportunities are available to capitalize on the influential audience – from event signage and sponsorships to hosting private functions such as dinner with a selected FCCA Member Line CEO.

For more information and registration, please visit www.F-CCA.com/Conference. For Trade Show and sponsorship opportunities, please e-mail TradeShow@F-CCA.com or call 954-441-8881.

FCCA Member Line Presidents and Above Available for Meeting, Networking and Sponsorship Opportunities Including Private Dinners

Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corporation, FCCA

Orlando Ashford, President, Holland America Line

Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean International

Carol Cabezas, COO, Azamara

Arnold Donald, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation

Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line

Roberto Fusaro, President, MSC Cruises USA

Adam Goldstein, Vice Chairman, Royal Caribbean Cruises

Tom McAlpin, President & CEO, Virgin Voyages

Jason Montague, President & CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Richard Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises USA

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises

Jeff Vahle, President, Disney Signature Experiences

