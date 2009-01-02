LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – DoubleLine Capital LP has begun offering its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS funds on the Allfunds Bank platform, an open architecture, worldwide distributor of mutual funds.

“Allfunds is one of the leading international distribution platforms,” said Ron Redell, executive vice president of DoubleLine. “The availability of DoubleLine Funds (Luxembourg) on this distribution network is strategically important for DoubleLine’s UCITS funds global expansion.”

The term UCITS stands for Undertakings for the Collective Investment of Transferable Securities, an open-end fund vehicle available in Europe, Latin America and many other countries outside the U.S. The sub-funds of the DoubleLine Funds (Luxembourg) UCITS currently include the DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE® equity sub-fund, which is co-managed by DoubleLine Alternatives LP and DoubleLine Capital LP, and DoubleLine Short Duration fixed income sub-fund, which is managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. Depending on an investor’s country of residence, the sub-funds are available via retail and institutional share classes denominated in various currencies.

Allfunds Bank Group offers integrated fund solutions (operational, analysis and information). Created in 2000, today Allfunds Bank has more than €370 Billion assets under administration and offers more than 64,400 funds from over 1,200 fund managers. Allfunds Bank Group has a local presence in Luxembourg, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Chile and Colombia and has more than 605 institutional clients, including major commercial banks, private banks, insurance companies, pension funds, fund managers, financial supermarkets, international brokers, and specialist firms from 45 different countries. Allfunds Bank Group operates in Asia through the entity of Allfunds Singapore Branch.

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. As of the September 30, 2018 end of the third quarter, DoubleLine Capital and its related companies (”DoubleLine”) managed approximately $123 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. DoubleLine’s offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.