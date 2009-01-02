CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — The Engage Art Contest invites artists to submit their original art creations based on and inspired by the Spiritual Battle topic as found in Ephesians 6:10-20.

The Engage Art Contest is a juried competition for original visual art, music video, film and performing arts. Total cash prizes of $100,000 will be awarded in the 2019-2020 Engage Art Contest in North America, including Haiti, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico, the United States and the Caribbean Islands. There are also significant exposure opportunities for all entrants who follow the contest guidelines.

Categories include:

Visual Art including paintings, photography, drawings, sculpture, ceramics and woodworking

including paintings, photography, drawings, sculpture, ceramics and woodworking Film including documentary, short film, drama and more

including documentary, short film, drama and more Music Video including all genres of music

including all genres of music Performing Arts including dance, spoken word (poetry, monologue, etc.), instrumental music and plays or musicals

Engage Art encourages artists to thoroughly explore the Scripture references and other resources, to carefully consider what they want to express, and to drink deeply at the well of inspiration. Through the Engage Art app available in the Google Play or Mac App store, entrants will have access to ongoing spiritual nourishment and thought-provoking content to nurture the soul and the imagination.

Contestants can learn more about Engage Art or submit entries until May 31, 2020 at https://engageart.org/contest/#art-contest-summary. Complimentary competition posters are available for churches and organizations to post by filling out our contact form at https://engageart.org/contact/ or by emailing info@engageart.org

Engage Art | PO Box 78951 | Charlotte, NC 28271 | United States of America

Phone: +1 (980) 999-1447 | Email: info@engageart.org