ST. LOUIS, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – As part of its ongoing expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean, the world’s largest car rental company has opened four new Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations at the Dominican Republic’s largest airports:

Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), the busiest airport in the Dominican Republic and second busiest airport in the Caribbean;

Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) in Santo Domingo;

Cibao International Airport (STI) in Santiago de los Cabelleros; and

Gregorio Luperón International Airport (POP) in Puerto Plata.

Enterprise Holdings Inc. owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, as well as National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car. The National brand has been operating in the Dominican Republic since 1974.

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand made its debut in the Caribbean in 2014 through franchisees in Guadeloupe and Martinique. It expanded into Latin America in 2015, and announced the opening of 22 new locations throughout Belize, Honduras, Mexico, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos and Uruguay in 2016.

Enterprise Holdings ranks near the top of the global travel industry in terms of revenue, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Today, the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands operate in more than 90 countries, including 31 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The Dominican Republic is an important piece of our planned growth in the region,” said Peter A. Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings. “And this expansion allows travelers even more access to our world-renowned customer service and convenient rental process.”

Loyalty Program Expansion

Customers traveling to the Dominican Republic – one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean – also can enjoy more perks and rewards with the expansion of two loyalty programs: Enterprise Plus through the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, and the award-winning Emerald Club, through the National Car Rental brand.

“Our brands are continuing to grow internationally, largely due to the continued loyalty of customers,” said Smith. “Increasing the availability of Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club with our new locations in the Dominican Republic is a natural way to thank our customers for their business and further our mission to serve them no matter where they decide to travel.”

This expansion follows both loyalty programs’ introduction in Colombia, Honduras, Jamaica, Peru and Suriname in 2017. The same year, Enterprise Plus was also introduced in Turks & Caicos, Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago and Uruguay.

Emerald Club

Through the Emerald Club, members earn vehicle upgrades according to membership level. All Emerald Club members are guaranteed a midsize or above vehicle at the reserved midsize rate. Emerald Club members at the Executive level and above are guaranteed a full-size or larger vehicle at the reserved midsize rate. Members can also choose to earn either free rental days or frequent-traveler miles or points with one of National’s airline or hotel partners.

In addition, Emerald Club members renting in Latin America and the Caribbean can take advantage of Emerald Club Priority Service, which expedites the rental process by offering a dedicated line at the service counter exclusively for Emerald Club members. Membership is complimentary for all National customers, and individual travelers can easily enroll themselves in the program by clicking the Emerald Club “Join Now” link at www.nationalcar.com.

Enterprise Plus

With every qualifying rental, Enterprise Plus members earn points they can redeem anytime for free rental days in any available vehicle at thousands of participating Enterprise locations worldwide. Points don’t expire as long as the member has one qualifying Enterprise rental in a three-year period. Free rental day awards apply to time and mileage (base rate) only and do not cover taxes, surcharges and concession fees.

Once enrolled, Enterprise Plus members simply use their membership number to book a reservation online at www.enterprise.com, via the Enterprise mobile app or over the phone to receive all member benefits. As Enterprise Plus members rent more frequently, they can quickly rise to Silver, Gold or Platinum status to gain access to even more reward options until the end of the next program year. Each status level has its own unique set of benefits, such as bonus points and vehicle upgrades. Membership in Enterprise Plus is free, and the loyalty program is open to anyone at least 21 years old.

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721136/Enterprise_Rent_A_Car_Dominican_Republic.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557711/Enterprise_Holdings_Corporate_Brands_Logo.jpg