MONTREAL, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Equisoft, a global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, proudly announced today the successful implementation of the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration (OIPA) system for Family Guardian Insurance Company, a leading insurer in The Bahamas. The firm is also spearheading a number of other core and front-end system integrations to help the Caribbean insurer become more competitive in the Bahamian market.

An OIPA system to start the New Year

Equisoft integration teams ensured that Family Guardian went live with its fully integrated OIPA platform earlier this year. In addition to replacing the legacy platform, the project encompassed data migration by Universal Conversion Technologies, an Equisoft subsidiary.

“We are very excited with these new technological developments and how they will create efficiencies and enhanced service delivery for our customers,” says Family Guardian President, Glen O. A. Ritchie, CPA.

More implementations planned

Equisoft has also been mandated by Family Guardian to modernize a number of front-end tools over the next few years.

“Working as a strategic partner for Family Guardian allows us to develop effective solutions that better address future business and digital challenges,” says Ruben Veerasamy, Vice President, Consulting & Account Management at Equisoft. “Adding Family Guardian to our already prestigious list of customers makes us extremely proud, and we are committed to continue to build a strong presence in the Caribbean.”

About Family Guardian Insurance Company

Family Guardian was founded in 1965 and for more than 50 years, has helped Bahamians plan for their future with a broad range of life insurance and investment products offered through its three sales divisions: Home Service, Financial Services and Group Life and Health. With nine sales offices in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera, Family Guardian also has resident sales representatives in Andros, Long Island, Cat Island, San Salvador and Acklins. Family Guardian is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FamGuard Corporation Limited, a publicly traded company listed with the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX). Website: familyguardian.com





About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world’s leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back office services and a unique data migration expertise. The firm’s industry-leading products include CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle’s main global partner for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and a growing team of over 375 specialized resources based in the USA, Canada, Latin America, South Africa and India, Equisoft helps financial institutions tackle any challenge in this new era of digital disruption. Website: equisoft.com