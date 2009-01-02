ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) announced it has been selected to provide smart grid automation technology and data services to Costa Rican utility ESPH as part of a comprehensive grid modernization project.

Based in Heredia, Costa Rica, ESPH provides electric, water, sanitation and telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in the northern suburbs of the nation’s capital, San Jose. Landis+Gyr will supply its Gridstream® Connect solution, including an RF mesh network connecting intelligent meters and distribution sensors, to provide advanced metering, line sensing, recloser automation and street light management capabilities. The utility also plans to deploy a customer portal and prepay solution as part of the second phase of the project.

In addition to technology, Landis+Gyr will provide data hosting services and project management support as part of the contract. Landis+Gyr is partnering with its regional distributor, CFS Sistemas S.A., to deliver and deploy the system components.

“This project is an extensive effort to modernize electric service delivery and improve efficiency. We are delighted to be working with ESPH and CFS Sistemas to add grid intelligence that will support the utility’s current plans, and provide a foundation for future initiatives,” said Prasanna Venkatesan, regional President and CEO of Landis+Gyr Americas.

Gridstream Connect is a comprehensive IoT platform built on a leading-edge smart grid network that connects intelligent devices, such as meters and sensors, across the utility distribution system. By leveraging hardware, software and application development, Gridstream® Connect provides a strong and flexible platform for smart city and utility IoT applications.

About ESPH

The Public Services Company of Heredia (ESPH) provides quality services in the water, energy, sanitation, telecommunications and other sectors. For more than four decades, the utility has been recognized for offering a balance between efficiency, quality and rates to its customers. Its coverage area includes some of the most productive commercial and industrial sites in the country. ESPH is committed to innovation and continuous improvement to support the social and economic growth demanded by its inhabitants.

About CFS

CFS is a Costa Rican company dedicated to supplying products and services to regional utilities, specifically working to provide equipment to automate the electricity grids of Costa Rica. CFS offers its customers integral solutions for the automation of power and meter systems, equipment to improve the reliability of networks and enhance power quality indices, and high-value engineering for implementation.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.