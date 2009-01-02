TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Last week, Expedia presented Blue Diamond Resorts with the Partner of the Year – Top Chain Award, to recognize the chain’s exponential growth and impressive sales, as well as the strong and dynamic relationship between the two companies in the Caribbean. The event, held at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas drew industry leaders from major hotel chains located throughout the region for an evening of appreciation.

“Expedia has grown significantly across the Caribbean region in recent years, and Blue Diamond Resorts has shared in this progression,” said Jordi Pelfort, Managing Director of Blue Diamond Resorts. “We are equally innovative companies in our domains and this award solidifies the relationship we share with one another in the Caribbean, during a mutually important period.”

Over the past year, Blue Diamond Resorts’ ever-expanding portfolio of vacation experiences has provided the opportunity to work closely with Expedia. This growth has allowed us to be a strong and collaborative Expedia partner, maximizing the tools that Expedia provides. These range from the Expedia Partner Central dashboard that allows us to engage in real-time conversation with clients, to the Market Management and Media Solutions teams which help us create a better sense of awareness in important regions. As a result, we have enjoyed great year-over-year improvement in net room nights booked.

Looking ahead, Blue Diamond Resorts is expanding their portfolio and diversifying the resort experiences beyond its signature and award-winning Royalton Luxury Resort brand. At the end of March, Blue Diamond Resorts will revive the legendary Grand Lido Negril resort in Jamaica for a completely au naturel, boutique experience with just 26 exclusive rooms.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has risen to become the Caribbean’s fastest growing resort company of 32 properties exceeding 13,500 rooms in six countries. Taking an innovative approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, Blue Diamond Resorts’ ever-expanding portfolio is more impressive than ever. Award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offer signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™, and in-suite wellness elements such as the exclusive handcrafted DreamBed™. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations with access to the services and facilities at a nearby Royalton Luxury Resort, plus the stylish All Exclusive™ CHIC by Royalton, a social vacation experience with around-the-clock luxury amenities. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril has been revived to provide those over 21 an upscale and elegant naturist vacation along an exclusive shore for the ultimate in privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa is an experience designed to impress the entire family featuring on-site splash parks, a popular kids club with famous themed characters Toopy & Binoo™, and an innovative teen’s lounge. Adults-only concepts from Memories Resorts include Sanctuary inside of Grand Memories and Memories Caribe, a beachfront paradise in Cayo Coco. Starfish Resorts are solely found in Cuba and offer amazing value for customers with convenient locations, comfortable accommodations.