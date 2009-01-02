FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share

For Immediate Release

Title: FILM REVIEW: Capitalism, Colonization and a Caribbean “HERO”


“I believe we as Caribbean people are comfortable travelling, even if it’s only in our imaginations. We’re always restless. There’s always that sense of movement and of going somewhere that I think goes back to that first journey from Africa.  It explains a lot to me about myself as well, because I definitely see myself as a global citizen.”

ByBlacks.com Exclusive Interview with Director Frances-Anne Solomon

CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, Canada, Thurs. Feb. 14, 2019: Frances-Anne Solomon is an artistic force to be reckoned with. As the director of CaribbeanTales and the International Film festival of the same name, she has grown the entity into a globally recognized institution that gives voice to filmmakers throughout the Caribbean diaspora.

She has several film, radio, and television credits to her impressive portfolio, and remains as prolific as ever with the release of Hero. The film cleverly weaves narrative voice over, documentary style footage, and cinematic drama to tell the story of Ulric Cross; a decorated Trinidadian WWII veteran who becomes one of the many Caribbean lawyers drafted into the 1960’s African liberation movement.

In an interview with Frances-Anne, she shared her thoughts about the movement, the challenges of making the film, and even though “the ground hard”, mining for truth is essential. Read the full interview here on ByBlacks.com.

The HERO World Tour kicks off at TIFF Bell Lightbox February 28th 7pm. There will be an Encore Screening at Westdale Cinema, Hamilton, on March 6th at 6.30pm, in celebration of Ghana Independence Day.

HERO – A PAN AFRICAN TALE

Filmed in Trinidad, Ghana, the UK and Canada, HERO is the story of Ulric Cross, who in 1941, left his small island to seek his fortune, and became the Royal Air Force’s most decorated West Indian. Then his life took a dramatically different course when he followed the call of history. He joined the African independence movements sweeping the world in the 50s and 60s.

Toronto’s Canadian premiere launches screenings across Canada and a cinematic world tour that includes Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe.