Everyone Can Now Access the Flow CARIFTA Games via Flow Sports 1 Mobile App

CaribPR Wire, NASSAU, Bahamas, March 29, 2018: The 2018 Flow CARIFTA Games have gone mobile, paving the way for all Flow customers to view unprecedented live coverage of the world’s best junior track and field meet via the Flow Sports Mobile App.

“This is a first,” announced a proud Garry Sinclair, Caribbean President, Cable & Wireless Communications, during the kick-off press conference for the highly anticipated Easter Weekend meet in Nassau, Bahamas.

Flow, which has been the title sponsor and exclusive broadcast partner of the CARIFTA Games for the past three years, is now making mobile access available to everyone including smartphone users who are not yet Flow TV customers.

All that’s required is a Flow mobile sim card that’s linked to a Flow ID account. Consumers who do not yet have a Flow ID should visit www.flowid.co and simply click sign-up to activate.

Fans across the world can also follow the 2018 Flow CARIFTA Games via the Flow Sports website at www.flowsports.co.

“Caribbean viewers at home or on-the-go are the biggest beneficiaries of Flow’s broadcast deal with the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), the organisers of the Flow CARIFTA Games. It also doesn’t matter where they are, as they can enjoy a front-row seat to one of the greatest junior athletic meets in the world,” added Sinclair.

“Through our live broadcast streams fans across the world can access the Caribbean’s premier junior track and field event, long known to be the incubator for the very best household names in the world of athletics such as Elaine Thompson, Kirani James and Levern Spencer.”

Sinclair also underscored the importance of Flow’s support of the CARIFTA Games. “The Flow CARIFTA Games continue to provide opportunities for future Caribbean athletes to pursue their dreams by showcasing their talent to an international audience. So that’s why our sponsorship of these Games is so important to us. We have been working behind the scenes to continuously invest in improving not just the Games and support for the athletes but also introducing newer and more exciting ways to broadcast these Games around the region.”

Flow will capture, package and present more than twenty hours of live coverage on the Flow Sports Channels across ten Caribbean countries, including select territories throughout North America and Europe by way of international broadcast agreements.

The Bahamas will host the event for an unprecedented 8th time since the inception of the games in 1972 and it is expected to be a weekend of exceptional athletic performances and a fun-filled, action-packed affair at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Flow lanza los Juegos CARIFTA para dispositivos móviles

Ahora todo el mundo puede acceder a los juegos CARIFTA de Flow mediante la aplicación móvil Flow Sports 1

CaribPR Wire, NASSAU, Bahamas, March 30, 2018: Los Juegos CARIFTA 2018 de Flow ahora están disponibles para dispositivos móviles, allanando el camino a todos los clientes de Flow para ver una cobertura en directo sin precedentes de la mejor competencia de atletismo júnior del mundo mediante la aplicación móvil de Flow Sports.

“Esta es la primera”, anunció orgullosamente Garry Sinclair, Presidente para el Caribe de Cable & Wireless Communications durante la conferencia de prensa de lanzamiento para la muy esperada reunión el fin de semana de Pascua en Nassau, Bahamas.

Flow, que ha sido el patrocinador titular y socio de difusión exclusiva de los Juegos CARIFTA durante los últimos tres años, ahora está otorgando acceso móvil a todos, incluso a usuarios de teléfonos inteligentes que aún no son clientes de Flow TV.

Todo lo que se necesita es una tarjeta SIM móvil para Flow que esté vinculada a una identificación de cuenta de Flow. Los consumidores que todavía no tienen una identificación de Flow deben visitar www.flowid.co y solo hacer clic en registrarse para activar su cuenta.

Los fanáticos de todo el mundo también puedan seguir los juegos CARIFTA 2018 de Flow a través de la página web de Flow Sports www.flowsports.co.

“Los espectadores del Caribe en casa o en camino son los mayores beneficiarios del convenio de difusión de Flow con la Asociación de Atletismo de América del Norte, Centroamérica y el Caribe (NACAC, por sus siglas en inglés), que son los organizadores de los Juegos CARIFTA de Flow. Además, no importa donde estén, pues pueden disfrutar de un asiento en primera fila para una de las mayores competencias de atletismo júnior en el mundo”, añadió Sinclair.

“Mediante nuestras difusiones en directo, fanáticos de todo el mundo pueden acceder al evento de atletismo júnior premier del Caribe, conocido desde hace tiempo como la incubadora de los mejores nombres famosos en el mundo del atletismo como Elaine Thompson, Kirani James y Levern Spencer”.

Sinclair también destacó la importancia del apoyo de Flow a los Juegos CARIFTA. “Los Juegos CARIFTA de Flow continúan ofreciendo oportunidades a los futuros atletas del Caribe para lograr sus sueños al mostrar sus talentos a un público internacional. Es por eso que nuestro patrocinio de estos juegos es muy importante para nosotros. Hemos trabajado tras bambalinas para invertir constantemente en mejorar no sólo los juegos y el apoyo a los atletas, sino también para introducir maneras nuevas y emocionantes de difundir estos Juegos en toda la región”.

Flow captará, empacará y presentará más de veinte horas de cobertura en directo en los canales de Flow Sports en diez países del Caribe, incluidos los territorios seleccionados en América del Norte y Europa mediante acuerdos de difusión internacional.

Las Bahamas será el anfitrión de este evento sin precedentes por octava vez desde la creación de los juegos en 1972 y se espera que sea un fin de semana de competencias atléticas excepcionales y un evento divertido, repleto de acción y aventura en el Estadio Nacional Thomas A. Robinson.

Acerca de C&W Communications

C&W es un proveedor de comunicaciones y entretenimiento de servicio completo y ofrece servicios líderes en el mercado de vídeo, banda ancha, telefonía y para dispositivos móviles a consumidores en 18 países. Mediante su división de negocios, C&W proporciona hospedaje de centro de datos, nacionales e internacionales, servicios de red gestionados personalizados y soluciones de servicio de TI, mediante tecnología de nube para servir a clientes empresariales y gubernamentales.

C&W también dispone de una novedosa red de fibra óptica submarina – la red más extensa de la región.

Puede obtener más información en www.cwc.com, o seguir a C&W en LinkedIn, Facebook o Twitter.

