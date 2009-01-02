CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, FL, Dec. 06, 2017: Which top Caribbean television series concept will claim the Flow People’s Choice Awards selected from this year’s CaribbeanTales Incubator (CTI) program? That is the question that is top of mind as Flow customers across the region add their voices to the selection process. There are only 10 voting days left and there is still time for customers to cast their vote.

Voting began on November 3rd, 2017 to determine which of four original television series concepts, is the viewer’s top favourite show to watch. The show with the highest number of votes will be crowned the top viewer choice award and wins a $2,500 USD prize. Customers can vote online HERE at: http://caribbeantales-tv.com/flows-people-choice-awards-2017-edition/

To cast your vote, make sure to watch the trailers and choose one of the four (4) shortlisted television series featured below:

Lexo Street by Trinidad’s Roger Alexis, the well-known creator of the beloved puppet “Santana” and other characters. His submission is a no-holds barred comedic dramatization of life on Lexo Street. Inframundo described as not for the faint-hearted is an adventurous, unpredictable and full of mystery film project produced by Leticia Jones from the Dominican Republic. Life or Death by Cristobal Krusen of Belize chronicles the twists and turns of a scandal-ridden presidential election in the small country of Costaguana as a son fights to save his father’s legacy. The Agency by Paul O’Beale and Rick Elgood of Jamaica highlights the life and times of Ellen Thompson, a Jamaican single mother, who opens up her own agency to recruit and train rising entertainment stars.

Flow customers will have the exclusive opportunity to see these pilots aired on the Flow 1 network across the region late 2018/2019. By casting your vote, you let us know the type of original Caribbean programming you want to see. The announcement of the 2017 Flow People’s Choice Award winner is scheduled for December 18th, 2017.

John Reid, CEO of C&W Communications, the operator of Flow said, “This is Flow’s second year as lead sponsor of Caribbean Tales and we are proud of our continuously strengthening association. We are huge advocates of fostering an enabling environment for filmmakers in the region and across the Caribbean diaspora and we are intent on delivering high-quality, original Caribbean content which is relevant, relatable and appeals to our audiences.”

Reid also said, “By giving our Caribbean customers the ability to vote for their favourite television series and producer through the Flow Caribbean People’s Choice Award we have created a win-win opportunity for both film-makers and viewers – a highly interactive way for our customers to help select the Caribbean content that they really want to watch on TV and also support for the development of the Caribbean film industry.”

Frances-Anne Solomon, CEO of Caribbean Tales said, “We’re delighted to be in partnership with Flow with this amazing initiative to create original television programming for our region. The People’s Choice Award is a great interactive tool to measure the appeal of our original programming. With this initiative, as well as the recent airing of the reality program ‘Me on My TV’, showing the filmmakers’ journey to our ‘Big Pitch’ in Toronto, Canada, we are proud of our collaborative efforts to bring the next generation of Caribbean filmmakers to Flow’s audiences.”

About THE CARIBBEANTALES MEDIA GROUP:

CaribbeanTales is a group of companies that produces, markets, and sells Caribbean-themed film and television content for global audiences. It includes CaribbeanTales Inc, a registered Charity based in Toronto, Canada; the Caribbean-Tales International Film Festival (CTFF) that produces events around the world; the renowned CaribbeanTales Incubator Program, a development and production hub for original Caribbean content; CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution (CTWD), the largest full-service distribution entity dedicated to the monetisation of Caribbean content; CaribbeanTalesFlix, our production arm, and CaribbeanTales-TV, a video on demand platform.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full-service communications and entertainment provider that delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect our over 24 million customers who subscribe to over 50 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across 10 million access points.

Liberty Global’s businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LBTYB) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) (NASDAQ:LILAK) (OTC Pink:LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 40 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.