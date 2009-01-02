- 210 Hotels Across the Globe Achieve Coveted Five-Star Award; 21 New Hotels Receive Top Honors for First Time

- The Peninsula Hotels Becomes the World’s First All Five-Star Hotel Company

- Awards Launch in 11 New Destinations; Malaysia, Portugal, South Korea, Turkey,

Vietnam Earn First Five-Star Ratings

- Middle East Expansion Continues with New Five-Star Hotel in Abu Dhabi,

New Four-Star Properties in Bahrain, Oman

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Forbes Travel Guide today debuted its 61st annual list of Star Rating winners, recognizing the world’s finest properties and rewarding gracious, intuitive service.

The 2019 award recipients include 21 new Five-Star hotels, 49 new Four-Star hotels and 62 new hotels in the Recommended category. Other first-time recipients include six Five-Star restaurants, eight Five-Star spas and 21 Four-Star spas. See the complete list of winners here.

A standout was The Peninsula Hotels, which made Forbes Travel Guide history by becoming the world’s first all Five-Star hotel company. The Peninsula Manila earned its fifth star this year, which pushed the Hong Kong-based brand’s tally to 10 Five-Star hotels.

Forbes Travel Guide rates properties in 76 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Newly added destinations for 2019 include: Anguilla, Bahrain, Belize, Danang, Doha, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hoi An, Istanbul, Oman, Perth, the Swiss Alps, Tel Aviv and Uruguay.

Several countries captured their first Five-Star hotel: Malaysia (Crockfords at Resorts World Genting), Portugal (Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon), South Korea (The Shilla Seoul), Turkey (Raffles Istanbul) and Vietnam (Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An).

London unseated Macau as the city with the most Five-Star hotels, thanks to four new additions (Bulgari Hotel & Residences, London; The Langham, London; Mandarin Oriental, Hyde Park, London; Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London). London finished with 13 top-ranking hotels, with Macau at a close 12.

The U.S. added two Five-Star hotels (Hawaii’s Four Seasons Resort Lanai and the D.C. area’s Salamander Resort & Spa). These countries gained one new Five-Star hotel: Canada (Fairmont Pacific Rim), China (Bulgari Hotel Beijing), France (Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel), Indonesia (Bulgari Resort Bali), Mexico (Rosewood San Miguel de Allende), the Philippines (The Peninsula Manila) and United Arab Emirates (Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island).

“At Forbes Travel Guide, we verify luxury. Our independent inspection process is the gold standard in the hospitality industry,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “Discerning travelers can trust that each winner is the best of the best. We are pleased to honor the 2019 Star Rating recipients, an exceptional collection of hotels, restaurants and spas dedicated to guest service.”

The company will honor winners at Verified, The Forbes Travel Guide Luxury Summit at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on February 26 and 27.

For highlights and trends from our 2019 Star Awards, click here .

For details on how FTG compiles its Star Ratings, click here. For the complete list of 2019 winners, click here.



