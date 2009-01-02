CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018: The Board of ARBITRADE is pleased to announce that the role of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Leonard Schutzman, has been expanded to Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Schutzman had a distinguished thirty-year career at PepsiCo, Inc., serving in a variety of leadership positions including Treasurer of PepsiCo Corporate, and Chief Financial Officer of PepsiCo, Inc., Frito-Lay and Taco Bell.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Schutzman said he was excited to take on this leadership role in an industry that will grow exponentially on a global scale. “It is a time of growth for our companies and at Arbitrade, I am fortunate to be supported by some of the best minds in the Cryptocurrency. This, and the combination of our distinctive strategy and proprietary software, will allow me to put together a world class management team and Board of Directors. I am confident that Arbitrade has the potential to be a best–of–breed Cryptocurrency company.”

ARBITRADE, through its proprietary software and strategic partnerships, plans to be in all segments of the cryptocurrency business, including currency mining, trading (The ARBITRADE Exchange) gift cards, debit cards, money transfer and Point of Sale processing.