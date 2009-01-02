CaribPR Wire, TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2019: The award-winning trend continues at Royalton Resorts. Royalton Riviera Cancun and Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun in Mexico, Royalton Saint Lucia in Saint Lucia and Royalton Hicacos in Cuba were recognized in the Hotels.com ‘Loved by Guests’ awards for delivering outstanding levels of service in 2018 adding to its banner year of industry accreditations.

The achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on Hotels.com. The 2019 ‘Loved by Guests’ award recipients offer accommodations, eateries and attractions, located all over the world, that have continually delivered outstanding customer experiences.

“Winning the 2019 ‘Loved by Guests’ award is excellent news and demonstrates our commitment to providing unique experiences to our guests,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotel Operations, Blue Diamond Resorts. “Thanks to our amazing staff members for their hard work and most importantly, our incredible guests for all their support.”

Royalton Resorts is starting 2019 off strong with multiple recognitions, including the prestigious TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice Award, TUI Top Quality Award, the World Luxury Hotel Awards and the 2019 Noble Beach Prize.

To learn more about Royalton Luxury Resorts, visit www.royaltonresorts.com

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts, a brand of Blue Diamond Resorts, offers All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading, supervised, kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts expanded its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two new resorts, Royalton Suites Cancun, and coming soon, Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa.

Cuatro hoteles de la cadena Royalton Luxury Resorts reciben el premio “Loved by Guests” de Hotels.com en 2019

CaribPR Wire, TALLAHASSEE, Florida, Feb. 22, 2019: La cadena Royalton Resorts continúa recibiendo prestigiosos galardones como reconocimiento por sus servicios de alta calidad. El Royalton Rivera Cancun y el Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun en México, el Royalton Saint Lucia en Santa Lucía y el Royalton Hicacos en Cuba han recibido muy buenas reseñas de los viajeros en Hotels.com y han sido galardonados con el premio “Loved by Guests” 2019. Los recipientes de este importante premio brindan servicios de alojamiento, alimentación y entretenimiento, están ubicados en todo el mundo y continuamente han brindado experiencias extraordinarias a sus clientes.

“Ganar el premio ‘Loved by Guests’ 2019 es una excelente noticia y demuestra nuestro compromiso en brindar experiencias únicas a nuestros huéspedes”, afirmó Jordi Pelford, presidente de operaciones hoteleras de Blue Diamond Resorts. “Agradecemos a nuestros maravillosos empleados por su buen trabajo y sobre todo a nuestros excepcionales clientes por todo su apoyo”.

Royalton Resorts arranca con fuerza el 2019 con varios reconocimientos que incluyen el prestigioso premio Travelers’ Choice de TripAdvisor®, el premio TUI Top Quality, los premios de World Luxury Hotel Awards, el premio Noble Beach de 2019 y, más recientemente los premios “Loved by Guests” por ofrecer un extraordinario nivel de servicio en 2018, lo cual suma más reconocimientos a un año destacable de acreditaciones de la industria.

Para conocer más acerca de Royalton Luxury Resorts, visite www.royaltonresorts.com

Acerca de Royalton Luxury Resorts

Los galardonados Royalton Luxury Resorts, una marca de Blue Diamond Resorts, representan la elegancia contemporánea y ofrecen vacaciones All-In Luxury® en algunos de los destinos tropicales más populares del mundo, entre ellos Jamaica, la República Dominicana, México, Santa Lucía, Antigua y Cuba. Los hoteles Royalton Luxury Resorts cuentan con una amplia variedad de servicios de primera clase todo incluido, como colchones artesanales de calidad superior DreamBed™, gastronomía de lujo ilimitada sin necesidad de reservas, All-In Connectivity™ con Internet inalámbrico y llamadas de larga distancia gratis, la garantía de Sports Event Guarantee™ y mucho más. Muchos de los resorts han sido ideados para satisfacer las necesidades tanto de familias como de parejas, con innovadoras actividades supervisadas para niños y adolescentes que se ofrecen sin cargo adicional, además de alojamiento y opciones gastronómicas para toda la familia. Royalton Luxury Resorts amplió su oferta de experiencias de vacaciones elegantes y de alta categoría con la adición de dos nuevos complejos hoteleros, Royalton Suites Cancun y, próximamente, Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa.