CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 13, 2018: Business and project developers seeking to raise capital are being offered a free opportunity to learn how to access finance by the Broward County Library in Fort Lauderdale this fall.

“Accessing Capital – from Start-Up To Major Funding,” is the theme of the workshop being presented by Felicia J. Persaud, CEO of Invest Caribbean, (ICN, LLC), the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean.

The event, dubbed as “no talk shop,” is set for September 8, 2018 at Creation Station, Broward County Library, 100 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 from noon to 2 p.m.

Registered participants will learn actual financial options available through ICN to easily fund a start-up; access a loan to expand a small to medium business; get a cash advance on invoices to keep a business running until a customer pays and how to raise from US $1 million up to 1 billion to buy land or a commercial property or advance major global developments like resorts or other infrastructure projects.

Only a few slots are open for this event. Registration is a must by logging on here or directly at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-how-to-access-real-capital-tickets-48696635949

ICN, in its seven years of existence, has been the consistent conduit between private and institutional funders’ and governments and private sector developers in the Caribbean region in particular. For more log on to investcaribbeannow.com/