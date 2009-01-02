MEXICO CITY, Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Recently, hurricane Irma made landfall in Puerto Rico and the consequences were devastating. According to the island’s Emergency Management Agency, almost one million people ran out of electricity and there are more than 50,000 without water; 14 hospitals used generators due to loss of power, and some roads were obstructed by fallen trees and poles. The director of the agency warned that some areas could be without power for up to 6 months due to the deterioration of infrastructure.

It´s an earthquake, it’s an earthquake!

Recently Mexico City suffered one of the most damaging earthquakes since ‘85. An earthquake of 7.1 shook the cities of Puebla, Mexico City and Morelos, causing fallen buildings, destroyed homes, homeless people, offices and evacuated companies for inspection of buildings’ infrastructure to see whether or not they can continue their activities.

In response to this incident, there was damage to the infrastructure of 93 telecommunications service sites in CDMX, which resulted in the loss of voice services. In the State of Mexico, the damages reached the infrastructure of 44 places and 7 in Morelos.

“Facing natural disasters with the force of an earthquake or hurricane, a culture of prevention is necessary, which means that we have the right tools for our day-to-day continuity. For this reason, it is important to always be prepared and have backup energy systems that allow for coping with the worst natural phenomenon or a failure in the supply of the public network”, said Samara Salgado, Marketing Director for Latin America of Generac.

Back-up units or a power generation system to prevent a power outage from putting the operation at risk in a home, businesses, schools and even large enterprises with critical applications are key equipment, which from Generac’s point of view must be considered in any continuity theme.

According to Samara, “In this context, electric power backup systems are no longer just a system for critical loads; nowadays they’ve become the system of systems, the backbone and a strategic tool for companies, either because the business is considered mission critical or just because it pretends to achieve a competitive advantage, while for the public sector, servicing and guiding the citizenry is not optional. The idea is to consider it as strategic within the business continuity and emergency service plan.”

http://www.infosol.com.mx/proyectos/generac/Hurricanes-earthquakes-electrical-storms-How-to-continue-with-your-life-and-your-business.html

http://www.infosol.com.mx/proyectos/generac/Hurricanes-earthquakes-electrical-storms-How-to-continue-with-your-life-and-your-business.docx