MEXICO CITY, Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ – “Diesel-based generators have been the traditional option for business and industrial energy backup. However, they are not the only option. At Generac, we are convinced of the high functionality of the generators fed by different kinds of fuels, which can meet any application, scheme or regulation.”

Frank Moreno, Sr Director Marketing & Distribution Development Latam.

http://www.infosol.com.mx/proyectos/generac/new-options-in-backup-power-generation.html

About Generac

Ever since 1959, Generac has been a leader in the design and manufacturing of a wide range of energy generation equipment and other engine-driven products. As a leader in light-energy equipment for residential and industrial applications, for the energy and construction sectors, Generac’s energy products are available around the world through a vast network of independent distributors, retailers and wholesalers and equipment-rental companies, and they are sold directly to certain clients and end users. http://generac.com/

Infographic – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/571245/new_options_in_backup_power_generation_Infographic.jpg