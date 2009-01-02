CaribPR Wire, NASSAU, Bahamas, March 13, 2018: Can humility go viral? Can we disrupt barriers to gratitude? Can technology promote forgiveness? Templeton World Charity Foundation is announcing $15 million USD in funding over five years to answer these questions through Global Innovations for Character Development (GICD). This first-of-its-kind initiative will support scientifically sound innovations that explore how character development can be recognized, invested in, and nurtured for its critical role in transforming lives.

Andrew Serazin, President of the Templeton World Charity Foundation, remarked, “We believe that character development is a pillar of human development. Through this initiative, we hope that researchers, policymakers, and innovators around the world will respond with their best ideas.”

The Templeton World Charity Foundation has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for research and implementation projects in low- and middle-income countries worldwide, including Latin America and the Caribbean. This initial round will fund as many as ten proof-of-concept awards for up to $234,000 USD to proposals that develop novel approaches to fostering specific character strengths, as well as scales for measuring them.

The Foundation will also offer an award of up to $1 million USD to scale up a character development innovation. This larger opportunity is open to innovations that have a peer-reviewed evidence base, and that are ready to achieve substantial impact through widespread implementation. The Foundation anticipates additional calls for proposals in this initiative in future years.

Character strengths are learned and learnable attributes, skills, or habits which enable individuals to live better, more fulfilling and prosperous lives. Successful proposals will demonstrate a clear path to generating impact on individuals through demonstrable changes in knowledge, awareness and the practice of specific character strengths. Proposals must also include a rigorous evaluation methodology.

Based in Nassau, the Bahamas, the Templeton World Charity Foundation aims to provide scientific breakthroughs and practical tools relating to the search for meaning, purpose, and truth. The Foundation works with top institutions, thought leaders, and innovators from around the globe to support projects of the highest caliber and communicate the results of these projects to a wide audience.

The deadline for Round 1 of the RFP is June 15, 2018. For more information, visit www.globalcharacter.org.