CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 10, 2017: Grammy-nominated, award-winning Jamaican jazz pianist and band leader, Monty Alexander, will begin the New Year in fine style as he returns to the Jazz Standard, one of NYC’s renowned jazz clubs, from Jan. 31st to Feb. 4, 2017 for ten shows under the theme: “Looking Back.”

Alexander kicks off a five-night series of shows on January 31st by looking back on his career of pure jazz performances as he remembers and revisits his musical journey in jazz and jazz collaborations with some of the greatest giants of the genre between 1959 and 1977.

On Jan. 31st and Feb. 1st, Alexander, along with special guests Warren Wolf, (vibraphone), and Ron Blake, (tenor sax), will reprise songs from the Impulse! LP: ‘That’s The Way It Is,’ an outstanding album by the Milt Jackson Quintet – featuring Alexander, Ray Brown and Teddy Edwards that was recorded live in 1969 at Shelly Manne’s Manne–Hole in Los Angeles.

On Feb. 2, 2017, the jazz maestro, whose “right-hand lines ring out with the power of a great vocalist” according to NPR, will remember legends Dizzy Gillespie, Milt Jackson and Norman Granz and Jazz at the Philharmonic/Montreux 1977.

The show wraps up on Friday, Feb. 3rd and Saturday, Feb. 4th with a special Jamaican fusion spotlight as Alexander, Jamaica’s Commander of Distinction, and his band, the Harlem-Kingston Express, bring the vibes of his beloved homeland to their fans, while remembering Clement Seymour “Sir Coxsone” Dodd, CD and Studio One, one of Jamaica’s most influential record producer whose record label and recording studio has been described as the ‘Motown of Jamaica.’

Show times are 7:30 and 9:30 P.M. nightly. Caribbean and other jazz fans who call New York City home can secure their tickets for the shows here or by logging on to the Jazz Standard website. Tickets are $35 for per show from Jan. 31st to Feb. 2nd and $40 per show from Feb. 3rd – 4th.

For over a decade, the Jazz Standard, at 116 E 27th St, New York, NY, has been setting the standard for world-class jazz, warm hospitality, pitch-perfect sound and award-winning Southern cuisine and barbecue in an intimate and comfortable environment.

Alexander is an American classic. His performances have been called pure magic by many journalists and jazz fans around the world and his sets are undoubtedly “a refined concept of groove.” This extraordinary musician continues to tour the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message. His energetic pieces, documented on more than 70 CDs, draws upon the timeless verities: endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, sophisticated voicings, a romantic spirit, and a consistent predisposition “to build up the heat and kick up a storm,” as Alexander puts it.

In the course of any given performance, Alexander applies those aesthetics to a repertoire spanning a broad range of jazz and Jamaican musical expression – the American songbook and the blues, gospel and bebop, calypso and reggae. Like his “eternal inspiration” – Erroll Garner - Alexander is cited as the fifth greatest jazz pianist ever in The Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time (Hal Leonard Publishing) and mentioned in Robert Doerschuk’s ‘88: The Giants of Jazz Piano.’

Alexander’s voluminous discography includes albums for many labels including MPS, Concord Music, Island Jazz, Telarc and Studio One. Two of his most fondly remembered professional associations was with legendary jazz entrepreneur and producer Norman Granz, who conceived of Jazz at the Philharmonic back in the late 40’s/50’s and “Sir Coxsone Dodd.” The pianist recorded “Monty and the Cyclones” between 1959-1961 for Studio One and released three LPs on Granz’s Pablo label in the 70’s – Jamento (1978), In Tokyo (1979), and Soul Fusion (1978) by Milt Jackson & The Monty Alexander Trio.

For more on Monty Alexander and his music visit him on YouTube or at montyalexander.com. You can also like him on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmontyalexander or keep up to date on his performance on Twitter at @montyHKE.

