Dentists, Physicians, and Veterinarians Who May Experience Operational, Logistical, or Financial Issues Encouraged to Call 800-999-9729

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and all areas in the projected path of Hurricane Maria, that the Henry Schein Disaster Relief Hotline is open for dentists, physicians, and veterinarians who may experience operational, logistical, or financial issues as a result of damage caused by the storm.

The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers is 800-999-9729. The hotline is open 24/7, with real-time assistance available from Team Schein Members from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. The Henry Schein Disaster Relief Hotline remains open throughout the year to provide assistance to practitioners during their preparation and recovery from disasters.

To help meet the challenges of rebuilding a practice in the wake of a natural disaster, practitioners can download our Recovery Guide for Office-Based Practitioners and visit our Road to Recovery Resource Center for more resources and information.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people and communities of Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and all areas preparing for Hurricane Maria’s potential impact,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “We encourage health care providers whose practices may sustain damage during the storm to contact our disaster relief hotline and visit our web-based Road to Recovery Resource Center for assistance in reopening their practices as soon as possible.”

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of “doing well by doing good.” Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. “Helping Health Happen Blog” is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

