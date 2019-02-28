“Frances-Anne Solomon has done so much to bring crucial stories from the African Diaspora to screen,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF’s Artistic Director and Co-Head. “Her portrayal of the Ulric Cross story illuminates an important chapter in Caribbean history. We’re honoured to present HERO at TIFF Bell Lightbox, in collaboration with CTFF.”

Filmed in Trinidad, Ghana, the UK and Canada, HERO is the story of Ulric Cross, who in 1941, left his small island to seek his fortune, and became the Royal Air Force’s most decorated West Indian. Then his life took a dramatically different course when he followed the call of history. He joined the African independence movements sweeping the world in the 50s and 60s.

Toronto’s Canadian premiere launches screenings across Canada and a cinematic world tour that includes Africa, the Caribbean and Europe.