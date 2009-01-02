CaribPR Wire, MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2019: Highgate Systems Inc. today announced that Kelley Gray, has been named interim Managing Director of Highgate Systems Inc., replacing Aldo Campodonico effective immediately.

After 3 years, Aldo and Highgate Systems Inc. have decided to part ways and we wish to thank Aldo for his contribution to Highgate Systems.

Reporting to Highgate’s Board of Directors, Kelley will focus on strategies and tactics in support of the company’s future global growth initiatives.

Kelley remarked, “My key to success has been built on a passion for building strong relationships and obtaining results through collaboration. I am very excited to have this opportunity to contribute to Highgate’s present and future growth.”

Barry Walsh, Highgate’s Chairman said, “On behalf of the management and staff at Highgate, I’d like to congratulate Kelley on her appointment to the leadership team and wish her every success in her new role.”

Kelley, brings over 25 years of technology experience in executive management roles for companies such as: Symcor, Manulife Canada, CGI, Bell and Sun Microsystems. Her diverse background in the area of information technology, financial services, telecommunications, and government will be an invaluable asset to Highgate Systems Inc.

In addition to her impressive professional qualifications and experience, Kelley maintains an interest in both professional and recreational sporting activities. She is an accomplished golfer, hockey player, softball player and bowler.

About Highgate

Highgate Systems Inc. is a trusted provider of fully integrated, end-to-end Banking solutions to the financial services industry. Founded in 1986, Highgate Systems, technological footprint and Clients spans across Canada, the U.S and the Caribbean. Highgate Systems Inc. is a proudly Canadian Company delivering cutting edge solutions to Commercial Bank, Development Banks and Credit Unions.