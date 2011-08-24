Animal rescue efforts in BVI intensify as HSI and H/3 Foundation deploy veterinary team

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Global animal charities Humane Society International and H/3 Foundation Inc. have launched an animal rescue and relief initiative in the British Virgin Islands, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma. The initial members of an emergency veterinary team have already arrived on the island of Tortola. Additional HSI veterinarians and technicians, as well as H/3 Foundation volunteers, are scheduled to arrive over the next several days, bringing crucial supplies including food, carriers, hay for farm animals and equipment to support the rescue efforts.

The organisations will also evacuate lost and displaced dogs and cats, and work to reunite families separated from their pets. HSI and H/3 Foundation are working to secure airlift and logistics to bring lost and stray animals from the BVI to shelters in the United States, while setting up local BVI veterinary clinics to provide emergency care and treatment for animal victims. Because many people in BVI, like caring individuals everywhere, find it extremely difficult to evacuate without their beloved pets, HSI and H/3 Foundation will work to immediately facilitate the travel certifications required for such animals.

Spencer B. Haber, H/3 Foundation’s founder and chairman, commented, “The BVI has always been a special community of generous and resourceful people, with a deep connection to the magical place they call home – and with the animals who share that home. Since I first visited many decades ago, the BVI and its people have favoured us with their friendship, hospitality and grace. So it is now our honour to be able to give something back – both in addressing an urgent, immediate need, but also as the first step in working together as a community to rebuild an even better BVI in the coming years. Having come to know the BVI spirit over the last 30+ years, I am confident that this community will emerge from this tragic period even stronger than it was before.”

“The devastation seen in these islands is heart-breaking,” said Adam Parascandola, director of animal protection and crisis response at HSI. ”With almost all buildings badly damaged or gone, we know Hurricane Irma has affected many animals, including pets and farm animals, as well as the human population of the BVI. Following disasters, we typically find lost and bewildered animals, suffering from injuries, hunger, and dehydration/shock, and in need of immediate care. Our emergency responders and veterinary specialists have already started to evaluate the animal-related needs and challenges on the ground and will help to evacuate pets as needed.”

Humane Society International and its partner organisations together constitute one of the world’s largest animal protection organisations. For more than 25 years, HSI has been working for the protection of all animals through the use of science, advocacy, education and hands on programs. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide – on the Web at hsi.org. HSI has considerable experience in global disaster response. For example, HSI animal rescue and veterinary teams responded to the 2015 earthquake in Nepal; the 2015 floods in Chennai, India; the 2016 earthquake in Ecuador; Hurricane Matthew in Haiti in 2016, as well as the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Humane Society International is approved by the Better Business Bureau for all 20 standards for charity accountability. Our American affiliate, The Humane Society of the United States, was voted by Guidestar’s Philanthropedia experts as the #1 high-impact animal protection group and named by Worth Magazine as one of the 10 most fiscally responsible charities in the USA.

Founded by Spencer B. Haber in 2014, the H/3 Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation dedicated to creating game-changing progress on animal welfare and associated issues globally. To that end, H/3’s primary focus is on creating and funding media projects, including the production and co-production of feature-length and short documentary films that directly impact the way people relate to animals and the environment. H/3’s other important initiatives include funding and developing humane education curricula, a myriad of direct action projects and support for animal rescue and first-responder organizations.