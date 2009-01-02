NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – You may be affected by a class action lawsuit against Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp., and Impax Laboratories, (”Defendants”). The lawsuit claims that Defendants unlawfully delayed the availability of allegedly less-expensive generic versions of Solodyn and that Defendants’ conduct caused certain consumers and third-party payors (discussed below) to pay too much for Solodyn in these states and territories. Defendants deny any wrongdoing.

ARE YOU AFFECTED?

As a consumer, you may be a member of the End-Payor Class if after July 23, 2009 you purchased or paid for some or all of the purchase price for 45mg, 55mg, 65mg, 80mg, 90mg, 105mg, 115mg, and/or 135mg Solodyn and/or its generic versions of one or more of these dosages, in the United States and its territories, including Puerto Rico, in tablet form, for consumption by yourself or your family. Purchases made directly from Defendants, for resale purposes, for fixed dollar co-payments that do not vary between brand and generic drug, through Medicaid, or consumers who purchased Solodyn prior to July 23, 2009 are not included.

YOUR RIGHTS AND OPTIONS

DO NOTHING : If you do nothing you are choosing to stay in the End-Payor Class and you will be able to share in any money or benefits that may occur in this case. You will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court and you will give up your right to sue the Defendants as part of any other lawsuit for the claim made in this case.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE END-PAYOR CLASS : If you exclude yourself from the End-Payor Class (i.e. opt out), you will not be entitled to money or benefits if they are awarded or obtained. You will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court and you will give up your right to sue the Defendants as part of any other lawsuit for the claim made in this case. The deadline to exclude yourself from the End-Payor Class is February 10, 2018.

THE TRIAL

The Court will hold a trial in this case on March 12, 2018 at the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, 1 Courthouse Way Boston, Massachusetts 02210. You may hire your own lawyer at your own expense, but you do not have to.

WANT MORE INFORMATION?

Go to www.SolodynCase.com, call 1-800-332-7414, or write to In re Solodyn Antitrust Litigation (End-Payor Action), P.O. Box 173034, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

800-332-7414

www.SolodynCase.com